Sunday, October 11, 2020 – Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho, of misadvising President Uhuru Kenyatta and making him lose his support base.

Speaking on Saturday, Sonko said Kibicho and Matiang’i were misleading the President and described the two as conmen.

“We love you our President but we do not understand where you got this inhuman heart. You are surrounded by the wrong people, Matiang’i and Kibicho, who are mistreating Kenyans.

“We want a government that respects the people of Kenya. But we are tired of your government. As things stand, we have to tell you the truth without fearing you,” said Sonko

The governor demanded the head of state to stop all the demolition of houses that have rendered thousands of Nairobians homeless.

Sonko insisted the Jubilee administration had enough money to help all evictees settle in dignified places instead of turning a blind eye to their devastation.

“The government has money. Some of it has already been squandered by COVID billionaires. There is money to help these Kenyans instead of leaving them with no home,” he said.

