Friday, 23 October 2020 – City comedian and radio presenter, Jalang’o, has revealed that flashy Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, has promised him Sh 1 Million if he is able to accomplish a simple task that he has given him.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday mid-morning, the witty comedian revealed that Joho contacted him and told him that if he helps him get 1 Million followers, he will smile to the bank with a reward of Sh 1 Million.

Joho has 959K followers on Instagram and he is yearning to enter into the ‘millionaires’ club.

He believes Jalang’o is equal to the task and the comedian didn’t waste any chance when Joho challenged him.

“Ijuma Kareem. Now my brother Joho has a challenge for me. He called me and asked me why I have 2 M followers on Instagram yet he doesn’t even have 1 M. He is at 959K which is just 41K for him to hit 1M and so he told me that if I get Team Jalas to follow him, he’s going to donate Ksh 1 M for me to any community project,” Jalang’o posted.

“I told him he doesn’t know me and I promised him that he will be at 1M followers before Sunday” Jalas added.

According to Jalang’o, the money will be used for charity.

