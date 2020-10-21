Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i doesn’t respect Deputy President William Ruto, going by what happened at Gusii Stadium on Tuesday during Mashujaa Day Celebrations that was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The open show of disrespect to the second in command happened when Matiang’i was invited to the podium to hand over the president and 10 others the Huduma Namba cards.

Matiang’i invited Attorney General Paul Kihara who issued the first cards to Uhuru and first lady Margaret Kenyatta.

What surprised many Kenyans is why Matiang’i didn’t issue a Huduma card to Deputy President William Ruto who is the second powerful man in the country after Uhuru.

Ruto’supporters stormed the social media after the incident and castigated Matiang’i for undermining Ruto.

“Fred Matiang’i failed in a golden opportunity ya kumpatia DP William Ruto Huduma Namba card Leo akatae. They failed on that one. Who advises these people? ,” Juma G asked on Twitter.

“No Huduma card for DP Ruto as Uhuru, the first lady and 10 villagers receive inaugural first edition,”’ Kiambu boy wrote.

