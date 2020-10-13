Tuesday, 13 October 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘spiritual point man’ in Nyanza, Bishop John Pesa, embarrassed himself badly after he openly misquoted the Bible at Ruto’s Sugoi home, where the DP had hosted some religious leaders from Nyanza region.

The controversial bishop, who at one time alleged that he went to heaven and had a chat with God, showed a poor grasp of the Bible after he said that Solomon killed Goliath.

Even a 1-year-old child knows that David killed Goliath and not Solomon as misquoted by Bishop John Pesa.

Video of the controversial man of God misquoting the Bible has been shared on various social platforms and Netizens are urging him to go back to Sunday school.

Watch video.

