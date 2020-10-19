Monday, October 19, 2020 – K24 presenter, Anne Kiguta, has issued a bold statement after the TV station’s management declined to allow her host Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, on her Punchline Show.

The show, which was supposed to be aired on Sunday, was cancelled at the last minute and this seems to have angered the sultry TV host.

In a statement, Ms. Kiguta said it was not her decision to have the Kiharu legislator’s interview cancelled, but that of K24 management, who reserve the right to admission.

Kiguta said she disagrees with the decision and went on to apologise to her viewers and the Kiharu lawmaker.

“Tonight, I begin with offering you an apology, we on Punchline invited the fiery first-time legislator Ndindi Nyoro on the program. The Kiharu legislator as we all know is a staunch defender of Deputy President William Ruto who has cast his aspersions on the BBI process, but that interview has been cancelled. As the host of this program, I have a responsibility to you the viewer and therefore, I must state that this was not my decision, and I respectfully disagree with it,” Kiguta said.

“We invited Nyoro to this program and indeed we reach out to all politicians of all persuasions every single week, because we, because I believe in listening to all sides of the debate. However, the management of the station was of the contrary opinion and had their considered views, concerns by which this program is bound.

I must also say this is a decision that is within their right, because as they say in all establishments, management reserves the right of admission, and so my apologies to the viewers of this program.” Kiguta added.

Nyoro was to appear with Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and Constitutional lawyer James Mamboleo to discuss issues relating to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST