Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has been dealt a heavy blow after KANU Women Congress leader, Damaris Too, dumped him.

According to sources, Damaris is likely to join Deputy President William Ruto, who is Gideon Moi’s political enemy.

In her resignation letter to the party, she stated that she was heading to pursue other personal and professional interests.

“Over my years as a gold member, I have had the opportunity to meet great leaders of the party and learned many lessons that I will truly cherish in my future pursuits as I move to the next chapter of my life,” read her letter.

“By a foot of this letter, I request that the office of the Registrar of Political Parties to immediately delete my name from the members’ list of KANU Party”.

She thanked the Moi-led party for according her the opportunity to be part of Kenya’s political history.

Sources reveal that her petition to have the Registrar of Political Parties remove her name from members of KANU is to lay the ground for her to join the party that Ruto will vie on come 2022.

