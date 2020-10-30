Friday, 30 October 2020 – Over 10 hard-core criminals escaped narrowly after cops raided their hide-out at Spring Valley slums in Kayole.

According to under-cover cop Hessy Wa Dandora, young boys and girls are being recruited into the dreaded criminal gang that mostly operates in Kayole and Dandora.

The gang mainly consists of young people in the age between 15-24 years.

They are heavily armed with guns and all manner of crude weapons.

The hard-core gang members easily kill when provoked.

Hessy shared photos of the gang’s hideout that is decorated with images associated with the lethal Gaza criminal gang that has its root in Jamaica.

The Kenyan DAILY POST