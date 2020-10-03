Saturday, October 3, 2020 – A meeting between Deputy President William Ruto, and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, has caused speculation of a possible collaboration.

Thursday’s meeting, which was also attended by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, would have passed as a normal discussion between leaders, but the circumstances raise eyebrows.

The meeting held at an undisclosed location in Nairobi, involved two leaders, who have declared their ambitions to run for President come 2022.

Kivutha has also recently appeared to be defending DP Ruto who has come under fire over donations of wheelbarrows and handcarts to young people.

“I don’t think Ruto’s main agenda is to dish out wheelbarrows.”

“He is trying to bond with the youth.”

“You see the wheelbarrow game? Politics of Symbolism,” Kibwana tweeted on September 30.

Replying to a user who asked whether he had joined the DP’s hustlers’ movement, Kivutha fueled speculation with his cryptic answer.

“Imagine it is hustlers who are joining our Wanjiku presidential safari.”

“And then remember I said I will talk to all leaders who want a national conversation about a peaceful Kenya towards and beyond 2022,” Kivutha tweeted.

However, political analyst, Martin Andati, was cautious of suggesting that the two would form an alliance just yet, arguing that the election was still a bit far.

