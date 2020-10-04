Sunday, 04 October 2020– The cosmetic industry is thriving as ladies flock to beauty shops to grab the latest make-ups.

Cosmetic shops in Nairobi Central Business District are always a hive of activity from Monday to Sunday, as women flock there in pursuit of beauty.

When you walk in the streets, especially in major towns across the country, you are likely to spot three out of five ladies wearing heavy make-up that hides acne and dark spots.

Make-ups do magic and if you doubt this, then you need to see how this lady transformed from a weather-beaten Probox to a Bentley after applying make-up.

See the photos below.

