Monday, October 26, 2020 – Kenyans were treated to free drama over the weekend after Maureen Waititu revealed that Frankie has been looking for sympathy on social media after abandoning his kids.

Maureen went on a ranting spree and disclosed that since August, Frankie has never sent even a single shilling for their kids’ support.

She also revealed that Frankie had kicked her out of their family home in Westlands.

Frankie’s current girlfriend and baby mama, Corazon Kwamboka, joined the never-ending drama between the former You tube couple and revealed that she has been receiving threats and a barrage of insults from Maureen Waititu.

Corazon disclosed that she was forced to vacate her house after Maureen Waititu started driving there in the middle of the night to threaten her.

As the ugly fight between Maureen and Frankie escalates, the celebrity gym trainer has shared a text message of insults that she received from Maureen.

In the text message that he shared, Maureen hurls unprintable insults to his current baby mama, Corazon Kwamboka, and threatens to take him to court for absconding parental duties.

This is the message that Frankie shared.

