Saturday, 31 October 2020 – It has been a tough week for celebrity gym trainer Frank Kiarie, who is popularly known as Frankie Just Gym It, after his baby mama Maureen Waititu, went on a ranting spree and accused him of being a dead beat dad.

Maureen said that Frankie has never sent her any money for child support since August this year.

She also alleged that the hunk gym trainer had kicked her and her two sons out of their family’s house in Westlands.

She further accused Frankie of looking for sympathy on social media yet he has no time for his kids.

But in a quick rejoinder, Frankie denied that he has refused to provide for his two sons.

He accused Maureen Waititu of frustrating him and blocking every channel of communication.

After drama with his baby mama, Frankie has decided to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe fresh air in the countryside.

He posted a photo out and about with his newb0rn son that he sired with socialite Corazon Kwamboka.

Frankie and his little son were headed to Kisumu.

He posted the photo and captioned it, “Watere Dala.”

