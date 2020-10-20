Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Celebrity fitness trainer, Frankie Just Gym It, has revealed that his jilted baby mama, Maureen Waititu, has refused to give him access to his kids.

Maureen and Frankie have been engaged in an ugly fight after he impregnated socialite Corazon Kwamboka.

Maureen ranted on social media and accused Frankie of being a dead beat father.

But Frankie defended himself against Maureen’s allegations and claimed that he takes full care of his kids.

Frankie’s mother is said to have kicked Maureen and her two sons out of the family’s house in Westlands.

She did so to teach her a lesson for denying her celebrity son a chance to see his kids.

Frankie in the latest post on his Instagram page wished his son Lexxie a happy birthday through social media and revealed that their mother has denied him a chance to see his own flesh and blood.

“Since I have no access to you, I’ll pass these words on and hope they find you. Be true to yourself always. Live your own dreams. Don’t take life so seriously. And, last but certainly not least, know that I love you and will always be there for you. No matter what, I’ve got your back. You are my son and always will be. Happy Birthday, Lexi,” he wrote.

