Monday, October 5, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 39, 449.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of COVID-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from a sample of 595 tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, the Ministry of Health has conducted 564,078 tests.

At the same time, 376 patients have been discharged from the home-based care and various hospitals raising total recoveries to 27,035.

But on a sad note, four more patients have succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s death toll to 735.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows, Nairobi 18, Meru 2, Nakuru, and Kiambu one case each.

Dr. Aman also revealed that 1,029 Kenyan healthcare workers have so far been infected with Covid-19.

The CAS stated that 526 of the infected medics are male while 503 were female.

He noted that the fatality rate among the healthcare providers had remained relatively low at 1.6% which translates to about 16 deaths.

