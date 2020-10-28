Wednesday, 28 October 2020 – Mohammed Tajiri, well known by his stage name Mzee Makanga, took his last breath on Tuesday.

The family said Makanga died at his home in Majengo, Nairobi, and he will be buried on Wednesday at the Kariokor Muslim Cemetery in accordance with Muslim traditions.

He died at the age of 85.

Mohammed featured in various programs at KBC such as Zuberi, Darubini, Vioja Mahakamani, Chipukizi and Vitimbi.

Mama Kayai, who worked with the deceased, eulogized him as a selfless individual who was always willing to help where he can.

‘Makanga was like a parent to me.’

‘There’s a time we used to dance traditional songs at a club called the black golden stars.’

‘He was a very good drummist and he would make dancing easier and enjoyable.’

‘This was before we embarked on an acting journey,’ Mama Kayai stated.

Ken Waudo, the chairman of comedians in Kenya, also said they will cherish Tajiri’s great moments in his lifetime and his contribution to the industry.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST