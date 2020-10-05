Monday, 05 October 2020– Another famous sportsman who has made Kenya proud on the football pitch is reportedly wallowing in poverty.

According to photos going round on social media, former Harambee Stars defender, Zablon Amanaka, is struggling to make ends in Mwiki, a low-end state in Nairobi.

A local journalist shared photos showing the current state of the former Harambee Stars defender on his Facebook page and noted that Kenya doesn’t care about its heroes.

‘This is former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Amanaka. He is somewhere in Mwiki trying to make ends meet. Kenya is a big joke when it comes to remembering its heroes. I will give you his story very soon’ he wrote.





