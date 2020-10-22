Thursday, October 22, 2020 – Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga, has waded into the ‘hustlers’ versus ‘dynasties’ debate that has made headlines in the recent past and sparked mixed reactions.

In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Mutunga said he had learned from some of his friends that the hustler narrative being championed by Deputy President William Ruto was gaining ground.

He said the politicians who coined the ‘hustler narrative’ mantra are geniuses since it has diverted the attention of many Kenyans from real issues.

“I have not done much research on this (hustlers versus dynasties) but I know and I have said it before that these guys (politicians) are geniuses in creating diversionary narratives. So a lot of people I talk to they say the hustler narrative is gaining ground,” Mutunga said

The former CJ also said he was one of the people who ignored the hustler narrative but changed tune after he visited several villages across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST