Wednesday, 14 October 2020 – Notorious thugs who masquerade as PSV operators have been arrested after committing various robbery incidences in Nairobi County.

Officers from Buruburu police station who were acting on intelligence arrested the 5 thugs last night.

The five suspects who are identified as Samuel Maina Wanyoike, Joseph Wainana Gitau, Felix Otieno, Dennis Omondi, and Collins Odour, were nabbed aboard a matatu Reg. No. KBK 624 F.

The said matatu was captured on police cameras installed on major highways being pursued by boda-boda operators after the gang lured a man into the matatu and violently robbed him.

The victim, who took the registration number of the vehicle, sought the assistance of boda-boda operators after the gang set him free.

The boda-boda operators then launched a manhunt for the gang of 5.

They managed to corner the suspects before police officers intervened and arrested them.

The suspects had lured the victim at a bus stage near KMTC along Ngong Road.

The victim positively identified the 5 suspects at the police station and narrated his ordeal.

Check out photos of the notorious thugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST