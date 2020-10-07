FINANCIAL ACCOUNTANT/ MARKET FINANCE

REPORTS TO: FINANCE DIRECTOR

JOB SUMMARY

The Financial Accountant will oversee day-to-day accounting operations, with functional responsibility for accounting, accounts payable, payroll. He/ She will be responsible for production of financial reports, proper maintenance of accounting records, accurate processing of financial transactions and administration of a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk and enhance the accuracy of the company’s reported financial results.

Responsibilities

  • Track the company’s financial status and performance to identify areas for potential improvement
  • Provide useful financial insights to help make better decisions about formulating and executing strategy and provide guidance and analysis to the finance director and operational management to improve
  • Maintain system of accounts and keep books and records on all transactions and
  • Prepare and analyze accurate monthly financial and management reports, including income statement, balance sheet, budget and variance, projections and forecast, cash flow t.c.
  • Maintain control of the following areas: general ledger, accounts payable, expense reports, billing, and payroll.
  • Ensure integrity of stock take at both Nairobi & Mombasa plant and reconciliation to GL
  • Review financial data and prepare required reports, present accurate financial reports when
  • Review supplier reconciliations before payments. Manage supplier queries and resolution of reconciling items
  • Establish and maintain financial policies and procedures for the company
  • Coordinating the preparation of the draft audited financial statements and all tax returns. Ensure timely, accurate and complete issuing of financial statement as
  • Monitor bank accounts and coordinate cash sweeps to minimize bank interest charges and penalties
  • Prepare weekly payment forecast based on agreed payment plans and business requests
  • Ensure bank obligations are paid OTIF (LC’s, Bills of Exchange, Stock loans, Commercial loans, Asset finance, IPF)
  • Assist in production of cash flow reports, annual budget, and forecasts.
  • Calculate variances from the budget and report significant issues to management and provide for a system of management cost
  • Coordinate interim and annual audits
  • Understand and adhere to financial regulations and
  • Markets and category size evaluation, projections and monitoring performance against
  • Provide financial input for commercial contracts (e.g. leasing, commissions, exclusivity).
  • Prepare Customer & account managers Profit & Loss analysis on Periodic basis to manage customers & account managers’
  • Value chain cost analysis including transport to customer on Periodic basis
  • Prepare pricing structures in liaison with Head of sales including the custody of signed pricing documents.
  • Evaluate profitability of products and recommend corrective action to improve
  • Ensure appropriate and adequate Insurance cover both general and medical. Ensure timely renewal and payment of premiums (IPF)
  • Prepare cost-benefit analysis on any sales and marketing activity and promotions to gauge return on investments.
  • Periodical evaluation of customers trading terms to ensure no exposure or constraint business
  • Create forecasts of future business conditions using multiple
  • Act as finance liaison officer to sales and marketing team on pricing queries and
  • Gather ad-hoc information relevant to development of pricing
  • Perform variance analysis between actual, forecasts and budgets (volume, price & mix)
  • Key account participation internally and externally (at Customer site)
  • Participate in volume, net sales revenue and selling expenses generation for LE & AOP
  • Prepare sales reports for inclusion in management reports and Board packs
  • Represent finance at demand planning meeting during S&OP

 Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance
  • Post Graduate qualification will be an added advantage
  • CPA K
  • Knowledge and use of ERP
  • FMCG or B2B industry experience is an added advantage
  • Minimum of 5 years experience finance and accounting experience including coordinating audit activities and managing reporting, budget development and analysis, accounts payable and receivable, general ledger and payroll
  • Proficient in spreadsheets, databases, MS Office and financial software applications
  • Excellent time management skills, with the ability to perform multiple tasks and meet critical deadlines while maintaining accuracy and quality
  • Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of the 
  • High level of integrity 

How to apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Financial Accountant/ Market Finance) to hr@eapi.co.ke on or before Friday 22nd October 2020

