Closing date: October 9, 2020

About CRS:



Catholic Relief Services (CRS) carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. We welcome as a part of our staff and as partners, people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need.

CRS has worked in Kenya since 1965. Over the years, CRS’ focus shifted from direct relief and food distributions to a comprehensive development program that works with partners and enhances local capacity. CRS Kenya programs now support children affected by HIV and community-based efforts to increase household incomes, improve family health and sanitation, and enhance agriculture livelihoods

Job Summary:



The Project Finance Officer will help coordinate and contribute to the implementation of the projects/grants policies and procedures in compliance with CRS’ established accounting standards, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), donors’ rules and regulations, and legal requirements to support high-quality programs serving the poor and vulnerable. S/he will efficiently perform accounting services through documenting the project/grant financial transactions by compiling, analyzing, and verifying account information, preparing account entries, and delivering financial reporting services throughout the project/grant life cycle.

Job Responsibilities:

* Carry out partner assessments and monitoring as detailed in the SRFM policy for the assigned partners including preparation of assessment and monitoring reports highlighting capacity building needs or other areas that require management’s attention

* Review and validate supporting documentation before processing of partner liquidations to ensure all required documents are accurate and complete and authorizations are in place.

* Assess, evaluate and monitor subrecipient financial management processes in accordance with policy and strengthen capacity of partner in financial accounting and transactions.

* Monitor disbursement/receipt schedules, alert relevant project/grant staff of due payments/liquidations, and maintain appropriate communication and follow-up to facilitate timeliness of financial resource management and compliance with set deadlines.

* Prepare various periodic and ad hoc financial reports and perform variance analysis to assist project/grant staff with decision-making.

* Provide information to project/grant staff, sub recipients, and partners on financial accounting policies and procedural compliance issues and deliver training and other capacity building activities.

* Assist program staff in preparation and review of proposal budgets.

* Prepare monthly reports and end month financial reports

* Prepare and manage account receivables and payables for both staff and partners ensuring monthly statements are prepared and disseminated monthly.

* Perform assigned treasury project/grant (cash payment/receipt, cash forecast, etc.) duties while observing segregation of duties

Personal Skills

* Excellent analytical skills with ability to detect and report inconsistencies.

* Conscientious, accurate and thorough with great attention to detail.

* Ethical conduct in accordance with recognized professional and organizational codes of ethics.

* Proactive, resourceful, solutions oriented and results oriented.

* Ability to work collaboratively.

Travel Required: 40% travel to the field

Key Working Relationships:

Supervisory: None

Internal: FM, DFMs, Finance staff, Project Managers and Officers

External: Partners, Partner finance staff, public donors & representatives

Typical Background, Experience & Requirements:

Education and Experience

* B.A. degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, Business Administration with courses in accounting, or a qualification in accounting (CPA/ACCA or equivalent).

* Minimum of three years work experience in a position with similar responsibilities, preferably with an international or local NGO, or a financial/banking institution.

* Knowledge of the relevant public donor regulations preferred.

* Proficient in MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio), Web Conferencing Applications. Knowledge of Oracle ERP and Sun Systems Financial Accounting Package or similar financial reporting software preferred. The candidate will be required to work most of the time using Oracle ERP and be able to generate financial reports using the ERP.

Agency-wide Competencies (for all CRS Staff)

These are rooted in the mission, values, and guiding principles of CRS and used by each staff member to fulfill his or her responsibilities and achieve the desired results.

* Integrity

* Continuous Improvement & Innovation

* Builds Relationships

* Develops Talent

* Strategic Mindset

* Accountability & Stewardship

How to Apply

Application URL: https://www.aplitrak.com/?adid=YmJnZW5lcmljLjQ4OTM3LjM4MzBAY2F0aG9saWNyZWxpZWYuYXBsaXRyYWsuY29t

***Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. Catholic Relief Services carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. We welcome as a part of our staff people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need. CRS’ processes and policies reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.

Disclaimer: This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, effort, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

CRS’ talent acquisition procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.

CRS is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Catholic Relief Services carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. We welcome as a part of our staff and as partners people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need.