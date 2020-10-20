Position: Finance Officer

Location: Kisumu

Reports to: Finance and Administration Director

Overall job function

The Finance Officer will be responsible for preparation payments, tracking payments, preparing financial reports as required, preparing advance payments preparing cost analysis; and ensuring full compliance with USG and ICAP policies and regulations. S/he will report to Finance and Administration Director.

Responsibilities

Processing payments

Maintenance of a sound financial and project management system which entails entering information on QuickBooks: checks, deposits, transfers, petty cash, bank reconciliations, advances reconciliation, reallocations to ensure up to date cash book at all times and accurate and timely monthly imprests with minimal or no queries

Monthly reports accurately prepared and submitted on time. Monthly reports include the DSR and All ICAP NY

Preparation of monthly wire projections/cash forecasts

Maintain a system for the use of the office imprest and undertake a monthly cash verification procedure to ensure proper use of the imprest;

Act as co-signatory to all payments, adjustments and transfer vouchers;

VAT reporting: Ensure disclosure of all VAT payments in the books for exemption purposes.

Maintain a proper system of advances to employees, according to ICAP policy, ensuring effective and optimum utilization of resources within the program

Oversee the implementation and improvement of the Sub-agreement component of the ICAP program which is designed to provide financial and technical Assistance to the host country’s health systems with the aim of improving infrastructure necessary to support HIV Care and Treatment programs

Preparation of Audit support schedules and accounts

Compiling the audit

Facilitating internal / external audits

Oversee procedure for all disbursements and receipts

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance/ Accounting. Masters in Finance/Accounting an added advantage

CPA-K or its equivalent is mandatory

At least five (5) years of relevant experience preferably in the NGO sector managing donor funded projects with large grants, funds, and/or budgets

Sound knowledge of accounting principles and techniques and national tax laws

Prior supervisory experience required

Demonstrated experience working in environments where meeting multiple deadlines is essential

Strong computer skills with knowledge of accounting software, Database software and advanced MS

Strong communication, presentation and analytical skills

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before 27th October 2020