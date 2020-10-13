Job #: req8730

Organization: IFC

Sector: Budget

Grade: GG

Term Duration: 3 years 0 months

Recruitment Type: Local Recruitment

Location: Nairobi,Kenya

Required Language(s): English

Preferred Language(s): French

Closing Date: 10/23/2020 (MM/DD/YYYY) at 11:59pm UTC

IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2020, we invested $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit http://www.ifc.org.

The Budget and Business Administration Department (CBA) integrates IFC corporate secretariat, financial sustainability and resource and administration functions under one umbrella to enable execution of management and operational needs in the best way. Aligning IFC’s strategy and resource management capabilities and deliverables while supporting IFC’s financial sustainability mandate is imperative for our strategic engagements and client delivery.

Within its unit supporting the Middle East and Africa Vice Presidency Unit (CMAVPU) of the Operations VPU, CBA is seeking a Finance Officer for the Sub-Saharan Africa (CAF) region. The role serves as Finance Business Partner to CAF Management and reports to CAF Regional Financial Controller.

The selected individual will develop, and implement approaches, reports, processes and tools to allow the CAF finance team to maintain a high level of service capability through coordination, integration with the CBA strategies, and standardization. He or she will serve as a primary point of contact for the Resource Management function in CAF.

The location and recruitment type of this position will be in the CAF regional hub (Nairobi). Some travel within the region may be required.

CAF Region Financial Planning and Budgeting:

Work closely with regional management team to understand the regional/industry/country strategies and implications for resource allocations.

Lead the regional budget formulation for Total Resources needed to support regional activities according to work program requirements for the region and Directors’ outlook.

In partnership with the Human Resources function and the Budget Network, prepare staffing needs projections and respective budget requirements for the region.

Liaise on regional budget allocations with Directors, advising on fungibility of the various funding sources.

Work in collaboration with country managers/officers and country office accountants to allocate country office budgets for the Fiscal Year, balancing needs with total allocated resources.

Lead CAF Country Based Budgeting including liaison with Regional Head of Operations and the CAF support team.

Work closely with Facilities Management to compile the annual CAF capital budget requirement.

Resource Management (including staffing, developmental assignments and mobility benefits):

Act as Regional focal point for IFC systems involved into staffing planning or staff movements process (PeopleSoft, Business Planning and Consolidation).

Ensure actual staff records and planned positions in PeopleSoft have correct and updated budget information including funding sources and follow governance on staff recruitment / movement processes.

Ensure accurate information is reflected for unit staffing and budget forecast in Business Planning and Consolidation (BPC) system.

Serve as central point for mobility benefits budgeting and execution of ceilings in the Region.

Prepare financial planning form for staff on Developmental Assignments (DA)/Short Term Assignments (STA) and guide staff on payment/ reimbursement requests for DA and STA allowances & check that payment requests are in accordance with policy.

Oversee Capital budget of Regional projects. Work closely with General Services Division to ensure Results Agreements reflect best of IFC interest, have approved regional management budgets in place, and that these budgets are adhered to for active construction projects.

Oversee World Bank Group travel policy compliance, lead on expenditure review actions and follow-up.

Review expenses periodically and determine non-eligible expenses for reposting to appropriate sources of funds

SAP Management, Time Recording Systems and Cost Allocations:

Advise on and set up financial structures (cost centers and workflow) in IFC SAP systems to ensure consistent treatment of regional expenses by funds source.

Maintain charge code list for department and provide updates for staff with guidance on correct use of codes

Liaise with VPU Coordinator on SAP approver profiles for departmental cost centers

Act as central point for Regional Advisory Services/Investment Services cost sharing agreement set-up and execution for system overheads allocations.

Oversee accurate Time Recording System (TRS) charge codes for region staff based for correct staff time accounting.

Serve as overall Regional TRS coordinator for administrative budget funded charge codes.

Financial Reports, Analytics and Business Intelligence:

Collaborate with CBA and CMAVPU Resource Management Teams to share corporate level best practices and guidelines in reporting analytics, forecasting and usiness intelligence.

Monitor expense versus budget position on all funds sources and prepare monthly total resources and budget reports for the CAF Directors.

Prepare monthly forecast on as needed, integrating all source of funds, and update systems.

Work closely with Facilities department to on office ecology and other analytics.

Prepare ad-hoc analysis as requested or proactively as may deem useful to clients.

Client Engagement:

Liaise with regional directors and country managers on the actual vs budget position and suggest actions.

Conduct periodic or adhoc meetings with regional managers to discuss budget performance.

Provide expert advice and guidance on procedures, ensuring compliance with World Bank Group resource management and administrative policies, but also providing solutions.

Knowledge Management:

Help build analytical capabilities within the region on resource management.

Coach and mentor the finance team on matters related to resource management and help build a regional center of expertise for financial reporting and analyses.

Promote sharing of knowledge sharing and information with the team and other colleagues

Masters degree in Accounting, Finance, Business or Economics and at least 7 years of relevant financial management experience in a corporate setting.

Professional certification as a Chartered or Certified Accountant

Sound knowledge and understanding of accounting theory, concepts and principles, combined with proven practical skills in financial accounting reporting, business planning, profitability forecasting, and financial management.

Possess strong Corporate-wide knowledge and understand IFC culture through networking.

Excellent technical knowledge and understanding of financial concepts involving profitability analysis, capital allocation, productivity, and fundamental financial/expense controls.

Ability to conduct independent research and analysis, identify issues, formulate options, draw conclusions, submit recommendations and help influence Clients. Proven ability to conceptualize, design and implement major projects and produce major/complex reports and recommendation.

Strong knowledge of budget systems, IFC (investment) IT systems, data, IFC’s value chain, business processes, and operational procedures.

Experience in leading and building productive teams and working collaboratively across functions, departments, and stakeholders. Exceptional organizational and multi-tasking skills.

Strong communication skills, both written and oral, to convey complex financial and program issues in a clear and concise way to Clients. Willingness to share knowledge with colleagues

Strong problem solving, conceptual, analytical and evaluation skills.

Advanced skills in Excel and Access, working knowledge of Microsoft office, Internet, Lotus Notes applications.

Poverty has no borders, neither does excellence. We succeed because of our differences and we continuously search for qualified individuals with diverse backgrounds from around the globe.