Position: Finance Officer

Job Type: Fixed Term Contract Full Time

Location : Nairobi.

Job description

Kenya Climate Innovation Center (KCIC) was launched in 2012. It has been a World Bank’s infoDev initiative and is among a global network of Climate Innovation Centers launched by infoDev’s Climate Technology Program (CTP). From 2016 to 2020, KCIC has been scaling up and admitting more clients.

KCIC has transitioned towards providing more inclusive and sustainable services since its inception and has been instrumental in impacting the climate change sector positively. SMEs and MSMEs have benefitted from KCICs technical and financial support which has resulted in the development of innovative solutions to address the negative impacts of climate change.

KCIC is implementing the Agribiz program that seeks to be a catalyst and enabler towards greater involvement of women and youth in agricultural and livestock value chains. The primary focus of the program will be to provide a range of services needed for 2,400 women and youth owned early stage agribusiness enterprises as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The program will do this through establishment of 8 Business Incubation Hubs (BIHs) across 8 Counties in the Republic of Kenya. Through the BIHs, the program will deliver 4 services which shall constitute the core activities of the program and these will comprise; (i), access to services and facilities; (ii), access to finance; (iii), business advisory and technical assistance, and (iv), access to information. Other general activities that will be carried out within the program will constitute awareness creation and the pursuit of an enabling environment for greater involvement of women and youth in agribusiness.

With the expansion of KCIC and the inclusion of the Agribiz program, KCIC is looking for a Finance Officer to support its operation within the organization.

Reporting to Manager Finance and Administration, the jobholder will be responsible for processing vendor payments and statutory payments, maintain KCIC books of accounts, preparing cash books and bank reconciliations, preparing financial reports and filing monthly tax returns.

Responsibilities:

Maintaining creditors and suppliers accounting ledgers; posting invoices credit notes, payments and preparing monthly suppliers’ reconciliation statements;

Timely payment of supplier’s invoices, loans and grants disbursements, utilities and other payments;

Preparing monthly financial and budget reports for the Agribiz program;

Assisting in preparation of annual and quarterly budgets and cash flow forecasts, monitoring budget implementation and reporting for the Agribiz program

Maintaining proper accounting records in the computerized accounting system relating to the program and filing of the supporting documentation;

Reviewing internal controls and financial policies and procedures and making recommendations for further improvements;

Preparing financial statements, supporting schedules and budget versus expenditure variance report for annual audit; and supporting the auditors in provision of information and documents during the audit

Prepare donor specific expenditure and narratives reports, preparing receipt vouchers for donor income and other receipts from donors;

Corresponding with the banks on all banking matters including foreign exchange dealings;

Preparing travel advances payment to staff for official travel and other cash float as per approved requisitions. Follow-up on the liquidation and accounting of the cash advances and passing appropriate journals in the books of accounts

Ensure all expenses are within assigned project

Ensure that financial transactions are properly updated and

Ensure data integrity in all financial

Qualifications

B-com. Accounting/Finance option or any related Business degree from a reputable University

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya -CPA (K) or ACCA

At least 4 years’ experience in financial accounting in a busy and computerized accounting

Experience in you of computerized accounting system especially an ERP

Experience in donor funded

Experience in EU funded program would be a plus

Must be a team player and a person of high

Strong writing and presentation skills

Must have excellent analytical and report writing

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to send their up to date CV with their contact details, details of current and expected remuneration, the names of three professional referees and a cover letter demonstrating how you meet our requirements to hr@kenyacic.org. The email address should be the subject of the position being applied for.

Closing date for applications is Friday, 30th October 2020. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Kenya Climate Innovation Center is an equal opportunity employer