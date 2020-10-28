Closing date: November 4, 2020
The purpose of this 3 month internship is to provide an opportunity to the student to gain experience working in a real working environment, learning new skills and work with professionals in the industry.
Responsibilities
For Finance:
- Updating of voucher and journal files to ensure all support documents are attached.
- Ensure all payment support documents have been stamped paid
- Help in follow up of receipts from vendors and liaises with Admin & Logistics Officer on the missing receipts
- Help in arranging and re arranging archived files and ensuring documents are secured properly to avoid loss of trail.
- Scanning of all support documents for Salesforce – procurement process
- Assist in photocopying any relevant documents
- Update the cheque dispatch book
- Scanning of intercompany Documents.
- Matching of the requests, CBAs, Orders &Invoices.
- Initiating payment vouchers
- Maintaining little cab ((taxi) file – daily trip Invoices
- Fuel reconciliations
- Suppliers statements reconciliation
- Assist in drawing the LPOs
For Admin:
- Filing
- Physical Asset and inventory checks
- Front office management and handling of the switchboard and direct phone calls to the respective team members
- To help in securing quotations as and when required
- Provide monthly reports as required.
- Issuance of Inventory to Staff.
- Assist in Asset Disposal.
Person specification:
- Must have successfully completed their undergraduate degree in finance, business administration or a related field in the last two years
- Must not have worked in a paid position before.
- This must be the first internship
- CID Certificate of good behaviour or application in progress
- Two references from faculty, professional contacts or community
How to Apply
Closing date is 5pm, Wednesday 4th November.
For details on how to apply, please visit our website at: