Closing date: November 6, 2020

Established in 1915 with Helen Keller as a founding trustee, Helen Keller International (HKI) works to save the sight and lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged. Headquartered in New York City, HKI currently offers programs in 21 countries in Africa and Asia, as well as in the United States. The organization combats the causes and consequences of blindness and malnutrition by establishing programs based on evidence and research.

Position Finance Intern

Where Nairobi

Level of responsibility Internship

Scope of the position

Main objectives of the position by areas of responsibility without details.

· Assist in data entry and verification of field expenses for beneficiaries.

· Updating of voucher and journal files to ensure all support documents are attached

· Assist in photocopying any relevant documents

· Matching of the requests, CBAs, Orders & Invoices; • Initiating payment vouchers;

· Assist in reconciling hotel and transport invoices received against participants list.

· Assist in filing and organising documents in their respective categories and files

Qualifications

Minimum; diploma in accounting or business administration

Proficient in English both writting

Specific computer knowledge knowledge in using Excel …

Terms and conditions

Internship begin date 20th November 2020 end Date 19th February 2020

How to Apply

send CV and Cover letter to KRecruitment@hki.org . No more than 2 page long CV considered.

Closing date for all applications is 6th November 2020 .

HELEN KELLER INTL

DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS (APPLICATION, TEST, INTERVIEW MEETING, PROCESSING, OR TRAINING).

Equal Opportunity Employer

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer where all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national or ethnic origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities. If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need to request an accommodation during the application or interview process, please contact us at the email above

Fostering a diverse and open workplace is an important part of HKI’s vision, and we encourage people from all backgrounds, especially women, to apply.*