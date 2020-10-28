Closing date: November 10, 2020

Finn Church Aid (FCA) is Finland’s biggest development co-operation organisation and the second biggest organisation in Finland working in humanitarian aid. Finn Church Aid is a member of the ACT Alliance (ACT), an alliance of faith-based development and humanitarian aid organisations forming one of the world’s largest aid organisations.

Finn Church Aid Kenya is looking for a

Finance Assistant – 1 Position

Duty Station: Kakuma/ Kalobeyei

Reports to: Finance Manager

Primary Purpose

The Finance Assistant will facilitate the efficient and effective financial operation of FCA field office. He/She will ensure compliance with FCA rules and regulations alongside donor policies, procedures, guidelines and rules.

She/he will seek and receive policy guidance/ instructions and support from Finance Manager in Nairobi and Project Coordinator in Kakuma in their respective area of responsibilities.

Tasks and Duties

Implement financial systems and procedures according to Financial Handbook and other FCA policies at office level.

Take lead in Donor financial requests and coordination at the field level in colaboration with the donor’s field office.

Be responsible for all field cash transactions, physically makes payments in the field /or follow up closely on proper accountabilities for all field cash expenditures.

Accurately prepare the necessary documents, compile source documents and submit complete documentation daily for postings of all the paid transactions in the cash book.

Ensure accurate maintenance of all files and transactions for grant requests, incomes, expenditures, accounting and closure at FCA Kakuma field office.

Support Project Coordinators/Managers in proposal writing, and budget preparation and monitoring of budgets

Ensure that the Kakuma office consistently meets all donor and FCA rules and regulations pertaining to finance and procurement.

Timely submission of field financial reports to Finance & Admin Manager in Nairobi for final report compilation.

Maintenance of financial files (physical and soft copies) in the field office.

Verify the accuracy, validity, legitimacy of all payments for completeness of financial documents, (purchase requests, work orders, pro forma invoices), proper coding and approval by responsible managers before payments are made.

Ensure FCA creditors are paid promptly.

Take part in procurement of goods/services in the field office and ensure adherence to FCA/Donor Regulations.

Fixed asset register maintenance in the field office.

Any other duty assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Degree/Professional Accounting qualification (CPA IV) from a recognised institution

Atleast 3 years of relevant experience from a reputable INGO or Institution, previous experience in humanitarian organizations

Experience from working as a Finance person in a humanitarian/recovery context

Specific familiarity with reporting to UNHCR, UNICEF, ECHO, BPRM, USAID and EC.

Excellent analytical skills and attention to details.

Proven commitment to accountability practices.

Proven ability to prioritize tasks, meet deadlines, and work with limited supervision

Excellent knowledge on both software (Ms-Excel and Quick books)

Good management, communication, teamwork and capacity building of other staff.

Ability to work independently when necessary, set realistic goals, and work within agreed timelines

Fluency in local languages and understanding of local context of operation is an added advantage.

Ability to work well with people from diverse cultures and communicate effectively

How to Apply

All qualified and interested candidates are encouraged to send a completed Application Letter and Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment.esaro@kua.fi stating the vacancy job title in the subject line

Deadline for receiving applications is 10th November 2020

FCA will only contact short- listed applicants.

FCA is an equal opportunity employer, irrespective of gender, race or religious affiliation. FCA is a signatory to the Code of Conduct for humanitarian agencies. Attempts to influence recruitment procedures through phone calls, emails or inducements of any kind will lead to disqualifications