Job Reference Number : V/No. 7/2020,

Number of Posts : One (1),

Terms of Service : Three (3) years contract-renewable subject to satisfactory performance,

Gross Salary Scale : Kshs. 504,200 – 618,100 p.m.

Job Purpose:

The job holder is responsible for providing efficient and effective Financial, Human Resource and Corporate Services to the Commission.

Reporting Responsibilities:

The job holder will be responsible to the Registrar, Judicial Service Commission

Area of Deployment:

Directorate of Finance and Administration

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Managing and coordinating the activities of the Directorate of Finance and Administration;

Overseeing the annual finance planning/budgeting processes and preparing the annual operating budget;

Overseeing preparation of financial statements and monitoring for presenting to the commission;

Ensuring efficient functioning and documentation of all financial systems including receipts, disbursements, billing, bookkeeping, budgeting and accounting;

Overseeing all Human Resource, employee relations, equal employment opportunity functions of the Commission;

Establishing and monitoring staff performance and development goals consistent with the Commission’s strategic plan;

Overseeing the professional development/training program for staff and ensuring completion of annual performance appraisals;

Ensuring a linkage in functional services between the Commission and the Judiciary;

Overseeing payroll and benefits including paid time off accrual and retirement plans;

Provision of Administrative Support Services, Facilities management and maintenance;

Overseeing and managing contracted services provided to the Commission;

Negotiating and management of property leases;

Facilitating ICT services and inventory;

Overseeing office operations and matters relating to facilities in the Commission including insurance and major equipment acquisition and maintenance;

Job Requirements: Academic and Professional Qualifications:

For appointment to this position, the applicant must have: –

A Relevant Master’s degree or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounts, Human Resource Management or equivalent qualifications from a recognized Institution;

Relevant professional qualifications;

Membership to relevant professional body with Good Standing;

A course in Strategic Leadership and Development or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in Computer Applications; and

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution

Work Experience:

Minimum of fifteen (15) years of relevant work experience

At least five (5) years at Senior Management level;

Experience as Head of Finance and Administration functions shall be an added advantage

Core Job Competencies:

Strategic Leadership & Good Interpersonal Skills;

Excellent Communication skills – Verbal and Written;

Analytical & Negotiation Skills;

Organizational and planning skills;

Confidentiality, High Integrity, attention to details and accuracy;

Rational Decision Making Skills;

Time Management and the ability to prioritize work; and

Research and Data Management Skills

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by: –

Filling an Online Application Employment Form available at the Judiciary jobs portal: jobs.judiciary.go.ke. Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application: –

(a) Copy of National Identity Card;

(b) A detailed and updated curriculum vitae to include information on past, present employment or engagement with names of three (3) referees;

(c) Certified copies of academic & professional certificates and any other relevant testimonials;

(d) Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photographs (2 No.).

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid clearance certificates from the following bodies during the interview: –

Kenya Revenue Authority

Higher Education Loans Board

Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

A recognized Credit Reference Bureau; and

Recommendation from relevant professional body, as the case may be, as being in Good Standing.

Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

The application must reach the Commission NOT LATER THAN 28TH October, 2020 AT 5.00PM

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates