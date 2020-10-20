Closing date: November 4, 2020

The purpose of this 3 month internship is to provide an opportunity to the student to gain experience working in a real working environment, learning new skills and work with professionals in the industry.

Responsibilities

For Finance:

  • Updating of voucher and journal files to ensure all support documents are attached.
  • Ensure all payment support documents have been stamped paid
  • Help in follow up of receipts from vendors and liaises with Admin & Logistics Officer on the missing receipts
  • Help in arranging and re arranging archived files and ensuring documents are secured properly to avoid loss of trail.
  • Scanning of all support documents for Salesforce – procurement process
  • Assist in photocopying any relevant documents
  • Update the cheque dispatch book
  • Scanning of intercompany Documents.
  • Matching of the requests, CBAs, Orders &Invoices.
  • Initiating payment vouchers
  • Maintaining little cab ((taxi) file – daily trip Invoices
  • Fuel reconciliations
  • Suppliers statements reconciliation
  • Assist in drawing the LPOs

For Admin:

  • Filing
  • Physical Asset and inventory checks
  • Front office management and handling of the switchboard and direct phone calls to the respective team members
  • To help in securing quotations as and when required
  • Provide monthly reports as required.
  • Issuance of Inventory to Staff.
  • Assist in Asset Disposal.

Person specification:

  • Must have successfully completed their undergraduate degree in finance, business administration or a related field in the last two years
  • Must not have worked in a paid position before.
  • This must be the first internship
  • CID Certificate of good behaviour or application in progress
  • Two references from faculty, professional contacts or community

How to Apply

Closing date is 5pm, Wednesday 4th November.

For details on how to apply, please visit our website at:

https://selfhelpafrica.org/ie/careers

