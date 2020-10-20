Closing date: November 4, 2020

The purpose of this 3 month internship is to provide an opportunity to the student to gain experience working in a real working environment, learning new skills and work with professionals in the industry.

Responsibilities

For Finance:

Updating of voucher and journal files to ensure all support documents are attached.

Ensure all payment support documents have been stamped paid

Help in follow up of receipts from vendors and liaises with Admin & Logistics Officer on the missing receipts

Help in arranging and re arranging archived files and ensuring documents are secured properly to avoid loss of trail.

Scanning of all support documents for Salesforce – procurement process

Assist in photocopying any relevant documents

Update the cheque dispatch book

Scanning of intercompany Documents.

Matching of the requests, CBAs, Orders &Invoices.

Initiating payment vouchers

Maintaining little cab ((taxi) file – daily trip Invoices

Fuel reconciliations

Suppliers statements reconciliation

Assist in drawing the LPOs

For Admin:

Filing

Physical Asset and inventory checks

Front office management and handling of the switchboard and direct phone calls to the respective team members

To help in securing quotations as and when required

Provide monthly reports as required.

Issuance of Inventory to Staff.

Assist in Asset Disposal.

Person specification:

Must have successfully completed their undergraduate degree in finance, business administration or a related field in the last two years

Must not have worked in a paid position before.

This must be the first internship

CID Certificate of good behaviour or application in progress

Two references from faculty, professional contacts or community

How to Apply

For details on how to apply, please visit our website at:

https://selfhelpafrica.org/ie/careers