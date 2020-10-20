Job Opportunity

Job title: FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER

Company profile

Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-African Company having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.

We are looking for FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER to assist in the day to day finance and accounting operations

Key responsibilities & deliverables;

• Issue invoices and apply payment to correct invoices

• Ensure all income and expenditures are subjected to the relevant taxes

• Check and verify any expenditure before preparation of payment vouchers, cheques and remittance of payments.

• Preparation and filling of all the applicable tax and other statutory returns.

• Document financial transactions by entering account information

• Preparing monthly payroll

• Proper maintenance, storage and security of financial and accounting documents in order to ensure they are properly filed, secured and accessible for action.

• To produce timely and reliable management information reports on a monthly basis.

• Assist internal and external audits to ensure compliance

• Any other duties assigned to you from time to time

Academic Qualifications and Skills

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Finance Option

• CPA II, ACCA or CIMA is required.

• At least 2 years’ experience in accounting position

• Proficiency in accounting software e.g. QuickBooks Online (QBO), ERP System

• Excellent organizing abilities

• Great attention to detail

• Good with numbers and figures and an analytical acumen

• Excellent knowledge of MS Office and familiarity with relevant accounting software

Why work for us

Jiji.co.ke is the No1 online marketplace in Kenya! We have engaged thousands of the brightest minds around the world, all focused towards one goal – bringing sellers and buyers together to interact and trade from the comfort of their digital devices. We are currently looking for results-driven and entrepreneurial individuals to join our elite Contact Center Tele Sales team in Nairobi, Kenya. Our fun, informal and entrepreneurial culture makes Jiji.co.ke the best place to build your future with an international company.

How To Apply

Interested?

Send us your detailed resume with the title FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER to

hr@jiji.co.ke