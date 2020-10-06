Child Protection (National Position)

Closing date: October 19, 2020

Under the responsibility of the Country Manager He /she contributes to the implementation of the mandate and the 10-year strategy of Humanity & Inclusion. He/she ensures optimal quality and impact of the project implemented in the country, through a delegation system with appropriate control mechanisms. He/she shares with the managers the responsibility of a sound management and successful functioning of the organization, through paradigm changes.

Responsibilities :-

Expertise

Contributes to the country strategy in line with the global strategies

Ensures technical support to the project in line with the global technical frameworks and standards in the child protection sectorial scope

Provides adequate technical guidance and support to Project Managers when relevant (adapt standards to PM’s tools, contribute to proposal writing and reporting) in line with strategies, standards and mandatory transversal approaches

Ensures adequate support to multi-sector responses within projects, in collaboration with the other specialists

Ensures technical learning from projects

Ensures the control & monitoring of the technical quality and the relevance of HI’s activities in the country

Ensures compliance of the technical proposition with nexus stakes

Contributes to the development of research and innovation projects in the country when relevant, in his/her sectorial scop

Influence

Contribute to the local external prestige and influence of HI’s expertise in his sectorial scope

Represent the technical expertise of HI throughout the local relevant networks

Business development

Ensure the development of major opportunities or new projects in the country under his/her sectorial scopE

Contributes to the design and writing of new projects in the country and when asked in other countries within the Geographic Division

Management and supervision of staff under his/her line management

Respect of HI identity, rules and policies

Professional skills required:-

At least a University Degree in Social Sciences or management discipline or its equivalent

At least 5 years of experience of working in a similar position

Knowledge of the disability sector is an added advantage

Sound working knowledge in both, child protection and inclusion of persons/children with disabilities

Technical Competencies

International human rights frameworks

Frameworks and mechanisms of international development cooperation and humanitarian assistance

Strategies for fighting exclusion and discrimination

The technical issues concerning his/her service sector, and the stakeholders and professionals in his/her service sector

Know-How (practices)

Producing written and oral institutional communication in English

Negotiating and managing problems and conflicts

Establishing clear frameworks, rules and limits

Adapting leadership to the group to lead it towards a shared objective;

Developing new resources or adapting existing

Using different pedagogical models

Some knowledge of training engineering

Interpersonal skills (attitudes)

Audacious (shows initiative/entrepreneurial)

Good reaction capacity

Working as part of a team/network, cooperating

Respect for the opinion and enhancement of the skills of others with a view to shared action

Ability to give and receive constructive feedback

Empathy

Resilience to stress and uncertainty

How to Apply

The basic salary range for this position is from Kshs. 137,024 to Kshs 158,849 depending on the candidates qualifications and experience.

If you feel you are the right candidate for this position, kindly send your application along with an up-to-date CV(including 3 referees current and/or past line managers and their current official contacts) by email to :- jobs.kenya@hi.org The email subject line should be marked: “Application for Field Specialist – Child Protection – Nairobi Position”.

Please do not send your academic and other testimonials they will be requested at a later stage. Only short listed candidates with the above qualifications and skills will be contacted.

HI staff must adhere to the values and principles outlined the Code of Conduct. In accordance with these values, HI operates and enforces policies on Beneficiary Protection from Exploitation and Abuse, Child Safeguarding, Anti-fraud, bribery, and corruption.