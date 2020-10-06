Closing date: October 9, 2020

Contract Type: Fixed Term up to May 2021

About CRS:

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) carries out the commitment of the Bishops of the United States to assist the poor and vulnerable overseas. Our Catholic identity is at the heart of our mission and operations. We welcome as a part of our staff and as partners, people of all faiths and secular traditions who share our values and our commitment to serving those in need.

CRS has worked in Kenya since 1965. Over the years, CRS’ focus shifted from direct relief and food distributions to a comprehensive development program that works with partners and enhances local capacity. CRS Kenya programs now support children affected by HIV, through community-based efforts to increase household incomes, improve family health, enhance livelihoods and strengthen child protection systems.

Background:

CRS has been implementing a 4-year orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) program, Mwendo, which seeks to empower local and county-level OVC stakeholders to strengthen the formal and informal HIV and child protection systems and services and the linkages between them, including cross-sectoral service referrals and coordination to ensure quality service delivery for OVC and their households.

Job Summary:

As a key member of the Mwendo Project Cluster team, the Project Officer – OVC Programming will monitor and report on all project activities related to OVC services delivery in line with CRS’ work serving the poor and vulnerable. The incumbent’s thorough and service-oriented approach will ensure that the project consistently applies best practices and constantly works towards improving the impact of its benefits to OVC and their households. S/he will coordinate closely with a pool of Mwendo Technical Team, Local implementing partner Staff, Care and Treatment Partners and relevant GOK departments to provide a holistic, integrated, and comprehensive OVC project implementation.

Job Responsibilities:

* Serve as the project key partnership link between Mwendo, Local Implementing Partners (LIPs) and GOK

* Support the coordination, implementation, and monitoring of all assigned project activities as outlined in the detailed implementation plan in line with CRS program quality principles and standards, donor requirements, and good practices.

* Monitor and report any challenges and/or gaps identified to inform adjustments to plans and implementation schedules. Assist LIPs in their efforts to reflect on project experiences.

* Support accountability through coordinating project evaluation activities and assisting LIPs in their efforts to collect and analyze project data per specified mechanisms and tools. Collaborate with LIPs to prepare reports per established reporting schedule.

* Provide technical support and monitor capacity building and technical support activities to LIPs to ensure effective impact.

* Complete project documentation for assigned activities. Assist with identifying information for case studies and reports on promising practices. Actively engage in dissemination and use of relevant knowledge in the field.

* Represent CRS/Mwendo in meetings at county and cluster levels, working groups, and other events as requested, to support forging relations with relevant GOK departments, e.g Health, LIPs, other stakeholders, and the community.

* Support implementation of child protection policy/child safeguarding policy ensuring that all project-affiliated persons in contact with OVC are trained on and conform to CRS’s Protection Policy and Code of Conduct, Keeping Children Safe standards, USAID child safeguarding and the Minimum Services Standards for Quality Improvement of OVC Programs.

* Provide technical assistance and coordinate with DCS to identify their assets, strengths, and goals for in-service professional development and use this information to develop costed annual work plans that incorporate capacity building activities; and a sustainability plan for continuing DCS development after the project ends.

* Provide capacity strengthening to LIP staff through trainings, workshops, facilitated group interactions, as well as accompaniment through regular communication, and site visits to support the successful implementation of HES project activities.

* Ensure accurate and timely reporting of all assigned project activities per donor and CRS standards and established schedules.

* Ensure community case workers (CCWs) (LIP staff and Volunteers) complete required case management forms and ensure case filing system is developed and maintained.

* Support LIPs adopt project SOPs and Job Aids to ensure deliberate, comprehensive and high quality OVC programming

* Ensure quality and minimum protection standards are implemented and respected in all ECD sites, ensuring that all who work with children have signed and understood the CRS Child Protection Policy

* Promote engagement in positive parent/child relationships.

* Support the maintenance of an effective and confidential case management system.

* Strengthen and maintain networks with all partners including county government to ensure that OVC receive additional support through sharing information, collaboration and leveraging of opportunities that would enhance protection, health, legal, and psychosocial wellbeing of OVC

* Support LIPs to implement in line with the project’s gender strategy

Required/Desired Foreign Language

Able to clearly communicate in written and spoken English

Travel Required

Up to 35% of travel time to Mwendo LIP project sites

Personal Skills

* Observation, active listening and analysis skills with ability to make sound judgment

* Good relationship management skills and the ability to work closely with local partners and community members and inspire teamwork among diverse partners without direct supervisory responsibilities

* Attention to details, accuracy and timeliness in executing assigned responsibilities

* Proactive, results-oriented and service-oriented

Key Working Relationships:

Supervisory: None

Internal: Project technical officers

External: Representatives of the GOK, LIPs, other stakeholders, and the community

Typical Background, Experience & Requirements:

Education and Experience

* Bachelor’s degree in Social Science, Gender, International Development, Development Economics, Public Health, Psychosocial or a related field. Master ‘s degree will an added advantage

* At least 2 years of work experience for master’s degree holders or 3 years of work experience for Bachelor’s degree holders in project support in the field of integrated OVC programming focusing on ECD, Education HIV/AIDS, gender, child protection and safeguarding and other health-related projects in Kenya.

* Monitoring project spending, activities and reporting

* In-depth understanding of donor expectations for program results, outcomes, impact, and reporting.

* Experience in participatory action planning and engagement of stakeholders at various levels.

* Experience monitoring projects and collecting relevant data preferred.

* Excellent understating of GOK departments and their operations.

* Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Agency-wide Competencies (for all CRS Staff)

These are rooted in the mission, values, and guiding principles of CRS and used by each staff member to fulfill his or her responsibilities and achieve the desired results.

* Integrity

* Continuous Improvement & Innovation

* Builds Relationships

* Develops Talent

* Strategic Mindset

* Accountability & Stewardship

How to Apply

Application URL: https://www.aplitrak.com/?adid=YmJnZW5lcmljLjA0Nzg5LjM4MzBAY2F0aG9saWNyZWxpZWYuYXBsaXRyYWsuY29t

CRS' processes and policies reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.

CRS' talent acquisition procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.

CRS’ talent acquisition procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation.

CRS is an Equal Opportunity Employer

