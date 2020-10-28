Position: Field Monitor

Report to: Program Coordinator.

Location: AICHM KAKUMA NASINYONO.

Job description

AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Field Monitor.

Responsibilities

Community Facilitation & organization

  • Responsible for ensuring community organization and capacity building for proper management of field level project initiatives.
  • Introduce CBTD/FFA concept to the community and ensure a clear understanding and adoption of the process.
  • Facilitate community organization in the process of electing relief committees, ensuring gender balance and conduct training for the relief committees based on the CBTD/FFA principles.
  • Lead the community in the identification and prioritization of community projects and development of community project proposals for approval by the relevant offices/bodies.
  • In alignment with the FSC developed beneficiary selection criteria, facilitate the development of a community based targeting/selection criteria by the relief Committees and facilitate approval by all community members and local leadership.
  • Facilitate beneficiary selection and validation process.
  • Assist community to solve problems related to the field level project activities including food distribution and ensure that a complaint/response mechanism is in place in all FDPs.

Commodity Management

  • Ensure that all commodities delivered at the FDP are properly distributed and accounted for.
  • Based on the approved distribution plan inform the Relief Committees on the quantities of food expected, ration scales and the expected date of arrival of commodity and planned distribution dates.
  • Monitor commodity movements, including delivery of commodities at the FDP, supervise receipt and offloading of food commodities to ensure adherence to the commodity management standards including handling and documentation.
  • Oversee the distribution process at the FDP in collaboration with the Relief Committees and supervise the random weighing of beneficiary receipts to ensure proper rations are distributed:
  • Ensure no damaged commodities are distributed to beneficiaries.
  • Assist Field coordinator in all areas of commodity management including periodical review of food security situation, food availability and supervise the implementation of rehabilitation projects.

Documentation and Reporting

  • Ensure timely preparation of the weekly/monthly reports and submit to the Project Coordinator on a timely basis.
  • Ensure all relevant documentation of commodity movements and distributions are properly maintained.
  • Ensure that Distribution Center Visit Reports (DCVR), Warehouse Inspection Report (WIR), and Truck Inspection Reports (TIR) are prepared and submitted on regular basis.
  • Scrutinize waybills, to ensure that the correct quantities have been indicated in the waybills, record underweight, excesses and lost quantities (if any).
  • Ensure proper documentation of reconstituted commodities.
  • Report on any incidences touching on security at the distribution centers.

Community Liaison and beneficiary relations

  • Coordinate and liaise at operational level, with local authorities, NGOs and counterparts, provide information regarding beneficiary registration, commodity distribution, distribution plans, and project progress.
  • Identify and recommend other needs such as health care, additional food needs, development activities, or any other rehabilitation and/or development activity.
  • Ensure beneficiaries are treated with respect and dignity.

Qualifications

  • At least a certificate/Diploma community development or related discipline.
  • At least 2 years’ field level experience working with local or international NGOs in commodity management or livelihoods/food security projects at a similar level is required.
  • Fluency is Turkana language and experience working with rural populations is required
  • Experience in commodity programming and/or logistics or related field with
  • ability to manage staff and organize issues related to transport and transporters
  • Ability to organize and facilitate capacity building/capacity enhancement sessions for staff is an advantage.
  • Good report writing skills in English and information dissemination is required
  • Strong interpersonal skills with ability to lead a team, communicate with integrity to different stakeholders.
  • Good contextual knowledge of local community and social/cultural constraints, realities and organizational relationships.
  • Ability to communicate in both English and Local language
  • Must be a committed Christian, able to stand above denominational diversities.
  • Attend and participate in daily devotions and weekly Chapel services.
  • Flexibility to perform other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Working Environment / Conditions:

  • The position is field based with local travel up to 80% of the time.
  • The position requires availability and willingness to work outside regular office hours.

How to apply

Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.

Please send your application to:

The Executive Director,

AIC Health Ministries,

BOX 40431-00100, NAIROBI

NOT later than 10th November 2020. Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org

