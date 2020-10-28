Position: Field Monitor
Report to: Program Coordinator.
Location: AICHM KAKUMA NASINYONO.
Job description
AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Field Monitor.
Responsibilities
Community Facilitation & organization
- Responsible for ensuring community organization and capacity building for proper management of field level project initiatives.
- Introduce CBTD/FFA concept to the community and ensure a clear understanding and adoption of the process.
- Facilitate community organization in the process of electing relief committees, ensuring gender balance and conduct training for the relief committees based on the CBTD/FFA principles.
- Lead the community in the identification and prioritization of community projects and development of community project proposals for approval by the relevant offices/bodies.
- In alignment with the FSC developed beneficiary selection criteria, facilitate the development of a community based targeting/selection criteria by the relief Committees and facilitate approval by all community members and local leadership.
- Facilitate beneficiary selection and validation process.
- Assist community to solve problems related to the field level project activities including food distribution and ensure that a complaint/response mechanism is in place in all FDPs.
Commodity Management
- Ensure that all commodities delivered at the FDP are properly distributed and accounted for.
- Based on the approved distribution plan inform the Relief Committees on the quantities of food expected, ration scales and the expected date of arrival of commodity and planned distribution dates.
- Monitor commodity movements, including delivery of commodities at the FDP, supervise receipt and offloading of food commodities to ensure adherence to the commodity management standards including handling and documentation.
- Oversee the distribution process at the FDP in collaboration with the Relief Committees and supervise the random weighing of beneficiary receipts to ensure proper rations are distributed:
- Ensure no damaged commodities are distributed to beneficiaries.
- Assist Field coordinator in all areas of commodity management including periodical review of food security situation, food availability and supervise the implementation of rehabilitation projects.
Documentation and Reporting
- Ensure timely preparation of the weekly/monthly reports and submit to the Project Coordinator on a timely basis.
- Ensure all relevant documentation of commodity movements and distributions are properly maintained.
- Ensure that Distribution Center Visit Reports (DCVR), Warehouse Inspection Report (WIR), and Truck Inspection Reports (TIR) are prepared and submitted on regular basis.
- Scrutinize waybills, to ensure that the correct quantities have been indicated in the waybills, record underweight, excesses and lost quantities (if any).
- Ensure proper documentation of reconstituted commodities.
- Report on any incidences touching on security at the distribution centers.
Community Liaison and beneficiary relations
- Coordinate and liaise at operational level, with local authorities, NGOs and counterparts, provide information regarding beneficiary registration, commodity distribution, distribution plans, and project progress.
- Identify and recommend other needs such as health care, additional food needs, development activities, or any other rehabilitation and/or development activity.
- Ensure beneficiaries are treated with respect and dignity.
Qualifications
- At least a certificate/Diploma community development or related discipline.
- At least 2 years’ field level experience working with local or international NGOs in commodity management or livelihoods/food security projects at a similar level is required.
- Fluency is Turkana language and experience working with rural populations is required
- Experience in commodity programming and/or logistics or related field with
- ability to manage staff and organize issues related to transport and transporters
- Ability to organize and facilitate capacity building/capacity enhancement sessions for staff is an advantage.
- Good report writing skills in English and information dissemination is required
- Strong interpersonal skills with ability to lead a team, communicate with integrity to different stakeholders.
- Good contextual knowledge of local community and social/cultural constraints, realities and organizational relationships.
- Ability to communicate in both English and Local language
- Must be a committed Christian, able to stand above denominational diversities.
- Attend and participate in daily devotions and weekly Chapel services.
- Flexibility to perform other duties as assigned by supervisor.
Working Environment / Conditions:
- The position is field based with local travel up to 80% of the time.
- The position requires availability and willingness to work outside regular office hours.
How to apply
Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.
Please send your application to:
The Executive Director,
AIC Health Ministries,
BOX 40431-00100, NAIROBI
NOT later than 10th November 2020. Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org