Position: Field Monitor

Report to: Program Coordinator.

Location: AICHM KAKUMA NASINYONO.

Job description

AIC Health Ministries invites applications from experienced persons to fill the position of Field Monitor.

Responsibilities

Community Facilitation & organization

Responsible for ensuring community organization and capacity building for proper management of field level project initiatives.

Introduce CBTD/FFA concept to the community and ensure a clear understanding and adoption of the process.

Facilitate community organization in the process of electing relief committees, ensuring gender balance and conduct training for the relief committees based on the CBTD/FFA principles.

Lead the community in the identification and prioritization of community projects and development of community project proposals for approval by the relevant offices/bodies.

In alignment with the FSC developed beneficiary selection criteria, facilitate the development of a community based targeting/selection criteria by the relief Committees and facilitate approval by all community members and local leadership.

Facilitate beneficiary selection and validation process.

Assist community to solve problems related to the field level project activities including food distribution and ensure that a complaint/response mechanism is in place in all FDPs.

Commodity Management

Ensure that all commodities delivered at the FDP are properly distributed and accounted for.

Based on the approved distribution plan inform the Relief Committees on the quantities of food expected, ration scales and the expected date of arrival of commodity and planned distribution dates.

Monitor commodity movements, including delivery of commodities at the FDP, supervise receipt and offloading of food commodities to ensure adherence to the commodity management standards including handling and documentation.

Oversee the distribution process at the FDP in collaboration with the Relief Committees and supervise the random weighing of beneficiary receipts to ensure proper rations are distributed:

Ensure no damaged commodities are distributed to beneficiaries.

Assist Field coordinator in all areas of commodity management including periodical review of food security situation, food availability and supervise the implementation of rehabilitation projects.

Documentation and Reporting

Ensure timely preparation of the weekly/monthly reports and submit to the Project Coordinator on a timely basis.

Ensure all relevant documentation of commodity movements and distributions are properly maintained.

Ensure that Distribution Center Visit Reports (DCVR), Warehouse Inspection Report (WIR), and Truck Inspection Reports (TIR) are prepared and submitted on regular basis.

Scrutinize waybills, to ensure that the correct quantities have been indicated in the waybills, record underweight, excesses and lost quantities (if any).

Ensure proper documentation of reconstituted commodities.

Report on any incidences touching on security at the distribution centers.

Community Liaison and beneficiary relations

Coordinate and liaise at operational level, with local authorities, NGOs and counterparts, provide information regarding beneficiary registration, commodity distribution, distribution plans, and project progress.

Identify and recommend other needs such as health care, additional food needs, development activities, or any other rehabilitation and/or development activity.

Ensure beneficiaries are treated with respect and dignity.

Qualifications

At least a certificate/Diploma community development or related discipline.

At least 2 years’ field level experience working with local or international NGOs in commodity management or livelihoods/food security projects at a similar level is required.

Fluency is Turkana language and experience working with rural populations is required

Experience in commodity programming and/or logistics or related field with

ability to manage staff and organize issues related to transport and transporters

Ability to organize and facilitate capacity building/capacity enhancement sessions for staff is an advantage.

Good report writing skills in English and information dissemination is required

Strong interpersonal skills with ability to lead a team, communicate with integrity to different stakeholders.

Good contextual knowledge of local community and social/cultural constraints, realities and organizational relationships.

Ability to communicate in both English and Local language

Must be a committed Christian, able to stand above denominational diversities.

Attend and participate in daily devotions and weekly Chapel services.

Flexibility to perform other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Working Environment / Conditions:

The position is field based with local travel up to 80% of the time.

The position requires availability and willingness to work outside regular office hours.

How to apply

Applicants should include a cover letter, detailed CV detailing work history and current responsibilities, salary history, educational certificates, and three references. Only individuals who meet the above-mentioned qualifications should apply.

Please send your application to:

The Executive Director,

AIC Health Ministries,

BOX 40431-00100, NAIROBI

NOT later than 10th November 2020. Applications can also be sent through Email: recruitment@aichm.org