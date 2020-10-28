Position: Field Collections Officer
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Reports to: Head of Collections
Job description
the Field Collections Officer will be tasked with collection/ recovery of debt owned by debtors interns of cash or assets. This includes a combination of visits and follow-ups on pending previous arrangements.
Responsibilities
- Identify clients to be visited depending on the severity of their delinquency.
- Work in conjunction with the debt Managers in identifying the potentially risky clients and conducting Field Visits on them.
- Conduct a skip- trace on the delinquent accounts and identify where they can be traced- being their Place of employment or Residence.
- Negotiate for clearance of arrears/default with clients depending on the interaction in the Field.
- Daily update Individual Field Portfolio records – that is repayments made, Promises to Pay made, demand notices sent, accounts recommended for repossession, accounts repossessed from.
- Ensure demand notices for debtors who did not keep their Promises to Pay are sent in a timely manner as per policy.
- Conduct repossessions on defaulted accounts as per plan.
Qualifications
- At least two (2) years’ experience in Debt Collection with at least one (1) years’ experience in field collections.
- A Motorcycle License with at least two (2) years’ experience in riding
- Experience as a Supervisor in a Security Firm is an added advantage
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Proficiency in usage of debt record databases
- A good and clear speaker
- A good listener
- An aggressive individual
- A persistent individual
- Organized
- Works well with minimal supervision
- Report writing and presentation skills
How to apply