Position: Field Collections Officer

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reports to: Head of Collections

Job description

the Field Collections Officer will be tasked with collection/ recovery of debt owned by debtors interns of cash or assets. This includes a combination of visits and follow-ups on pending previous arrangements.

Responsibilities

  • Identify clients to be visited depending on the severity of their delinquency.
  • Work in conjunction with the debt Managers in identifying the potentially risky clients and conducting Field Visits on them.
  • Conduct a skip- trace on the delinquent accounts and identify where they can be traced- being their Place of employment or Residence.
  • Negotiate for clearance of arrears/default with clients depending on the interaction in the Field.
  • Daily update Individual Field Portfolio records – that is repayments made, Promises to Pay made, demand notices sent, accounts recommended for repossession, accounts repossessed from.
  • Ensure demand notices for debtors who did not keep their Promises to Pay are sent in a timely manner as per policy.
  • Conduct repossessions on defaulted accounts as per plan.

Qualifications

  • At least two (2) years’ experience in Debt Collection with at least one (1) years’ experience in field collections.
  • A Motorcycle License with at least two (2) years’ experience in riding
  • Experience as a Supervisor in a Security Firm is an added advantage
  • Proficiency in MS Office
  • Proficiency in usage of debt record databases
  • A good and clear speaker
  • A good listener
  • An aggressive individual
  • A persistent individual
  • Organized
  • Works well with minimal supervision
  • Report writing and presentation skills

How to apply

Click here to apply

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply