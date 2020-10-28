Position: Field Collections Officer

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reports to: Head of Collections

Job description

the Field Collections Officer will be tasked with collection/ recovery of debt owned by debtors interns of cash or assets. This includes a combination of visits and follow-ups on pending previous arrangements.

Responsibilities

Identify clients to be visited depending on the severity of their delinquency.

Work in conjunction with the debt Managers in identifying the potentially risky clients and conducting Field Visits on them.

Conduct a skip- trace on the delinquent accounts and identify where they can be traced- being their Place of employment or Residence.

Negotiate for clearance of arrears/default with clients depending on the interaction in the Field.

Daily update Individual Field Portfolio records – that is repayments made, Promises to Pay made, demand notices sent, accounts recommended for repossession, accounts repossessed from.

Ensure demand notices for debtors who did not keep their Promises to Pay are sent in a timely manner as per policy.

Conduct repossessions on defaulted accounts as per plan.

Qualifications

At least two (2) years’ experience in Debt Collection with at least one (1) years’ experience in field collections.

A Motorcycle License with at least two (2) years’ experience in riding

Experience as a Supervisor in a Security Firm is an added advantage

Proficiency in MS Office

Proficiency in usage of debt record databases

A good and clear speaker

A good listener

An aggressive individual

A persistent individual

Organized

Works well with minimal supervision

Report writing and presentation skills

