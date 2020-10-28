Closing date: November 2, 2020

Job Title: Field Assistant

Reports directly to: Officer- Livelihoods

Direct Reports: None

Duty Station: North Horr

Contract Details: One (1) year Fixed Term Contract

Job Purpose:

To develop capacity and support target communities on livelihoods related matters in North Horr and Dukana wards of North Horr Sub County

Main duties & Responsibilities:

Work closely with the line government departments at the ward level including the Ward and Village Administrators, Village/Ward Development Committees, Ward Livestock Production Officer, Ward Water Officer, Ward Animal Health Technician, Ward Crop Production Officer and Ward Public Health Team and Community Development Facilitators based in North Horr and Dukana wards

Provide technical leadership and mentorship to target community groups such as Natural Resource Management groups, Income Generating Groups, Pastoralist Field School Groups, Water Users Association, Community Disaster Management Committees and Livestock Marketing Associations amongst others. The technical leadership and mentorship to the groups will entail motivating the group members to undertake the planned activities, document the progress made and provide appropriate feedback to the line manager on support needed for the target groups.

Support the target community groups and individuals in target communities in developing work plans and/or action plans as appropriate

Support the target community groups and individuals in target communities access and link with relevant government and private sector actors located within North Horr and Dukana Wards

Link target community groups with government line departments at ward level for continued support

With close guidance from the Line Manager and the M&E Officer, document case studies, at least 1 every month, clearly demonstrating changes that are happening within the target communities

Attend and represent Concern Worldwide at ward and administrative village level development and coordination forums up to and including clearly documenting and sharing the information with the Line Manager

-Inform the Line Manager of any planned coordination meetings and community participation events happening in North Horr and Dukana Wards. This should happen immediately the government officers publicize the event and before the planned event happens

Responding to Emergencies:

· Participate and contribute as necessary towards Concern’s Emergency response as and when necessary

· Comply with Concern’s health, safety and security guidelines during emergencies

Concern Code of Conduct and Associated Policies

· To adhere to the standards of conduct outlined in the Concern Code of Conduct and Associated Policies

· To support and promote the standards outlined in the Concern Code of Conduct and Associated Policies

Qualifications and Experience

A diploma in Community Development, Social Sciences, Livestock Production, Entrepreneurship, Animal Health, Agriculture, Water Engineering or any other relevant field

At least two (2) years’ experience in a similar role implementing community projects in at least one ward in North Horr Sub County

Must be able and willing to ride a motorbike and be in possession of a valid Motorbike Riding License

Must be a resident of either North Horr or Dukana Wards of North Horr Sub County

Must be fluent in both spoken and written English, Kiswahili and at least one of the local languages spoken in North Horr Sub County

Strong written and oral communication skills

-Good computing and report writing skills

Be able to work independently, as well as in a team

Be willing to accept responsibility and to show good judgment, initiative, and resourcefulness

Disclaimer:

This job description is not exhaustive and may be revised by the line manager from time to time. This position is subject to Concern getting funding for the position.

Concern has a Concern Code of Conduct & Associated Policies which have been developed to ensure the maximum protection of programme participants, especially beneficiaries, from abuse and exploitation, and to clarify the responsibilities of Concern staff, partner organisations, and anyone engaged by Concern or visiting our programmes, and the standards of behaviour expected of them. In this context all Concern staff have a responsibility to the organisation to strive for, and maintain, the highest standards in the day-to-day conduct of their work in accordance with Concern’s core values and mission.

Any candidate offered a job with Concern will be expected to sign the Concern Code of Conduct & Associated Policies as appendices to their contract of employment. By signing them, the candidates demonstrate they have understood its content and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents.

Any breach of the Concern Code of Conduct & Associated Policies by employees of Concern during the course of their employment will result in disciplinary action up to, and including, dismissal

How to Apply

Interested candidates, who meet the above requirements, should send their CV and Cover Letter Only to nairobi.hr@concern.net with the subject of the email as ‘Field Assistant – North Horr’ by Monday 2nd November 2020

Each application should include three (3) referees who can validate technical expertise.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interview.