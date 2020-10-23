Friday, October 23, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga, on Wednesday, unveiled the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that has sparked heated debate among Kenyans.

When they unveiled the document at Kisii State Lodge, Uhuru and Raila maintained that the document will help heal some challenges that the country is currently experiencing.

As the debate on the BBI continues, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has taken to his Twitter handle to offer his qualified opinion on the BBI report

Here is Grand Mulla’s official statement on BBI

1. I have read the report

2. I don’t like it

3. I don’t hate it

4. I’m not angry enough to fight it.

5. I’m not happy enough to embrace it.

6. I’m WATERMELON about it.

7. I don’t want to divide Kenyans.

8. I don’t want to unite Kenyans over BBI

9. It doesn’t speak for me.

10. It doesn’t speak to me.

11. It does speak against me.

12. I normally support H.E UHURU’S agenda 100%.

13. I normally oppose Baba’s agenda 100%.

14. I love my BELOVED JUBILEE.

15. I don’t like ODM

16. I like the night watchman version of the State.

17. Can we afford it?

18. Have we factored in the multiplier effect on corruption the PM, and 2 Deputy Prime ministers will bring to the table?

19. Enough tribes on the table to EAT?

20. BBI is harmless, useful and useless…depends on where you stand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST