Sunday, October 18, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has indirectly attacked his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of rewarding his fellow tribesmen and cronies with plum Government jobs.

Speaking during a roadside rally in Maua on Saturday, Ruto said Uhuru is wrong for rewarding tribal kings instead of appointing Kenyans based on merit and their development record.

The DP said such politics was insensitive to millions of poor Kenyans because it revolved around rich tribal leaders who have been in leadership for far too long.

“For how long would our leading politicians meet to strategise on how to create posts such as Prime Minister when the ordinary boda boda rider and vegetable seller is thinking about securing his daily bread,” Ruto said.

“We reject law reform based on sharing national positions based on tribal arithmetics. We put on notice the rich that we are forming a government of the poor. Let the rich sort themselves out because they have capability,” Ruto added.

The deputy president was in Meru for three functions but ended up addressing roadside rallies at Maua town, Kangeta market, Muriri market and Makutano in Meru town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST