Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto will on Friday visit Murang’a County where he will empower Boda Boda operators in Kangema, Mathioya and Kiharu constituencies.

Announcing on Wednesday, Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro said the DP will start his first meeting at the General Kago Stadium in Kangema at 9.00 am.

The DP will then proceed to Mathioya Constituency for another function to begin at 11 a.m at the Rurii Stadium near Kiriaini. This will be a Harambee for the Mathioya Women Groups and will be hosted by Hon Alice Wahome of Kandara Constituency.

Ruto’s visit comes a month after his meeting in Kenol, Murang’a County was disrupted by goons associated with Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege and Muranga Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria.

During the skirmishes, two people died.

The Kenyan DAILY POST