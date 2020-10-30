Friday, 30 October 2020 – Famous South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, has left tongues wagging after she posted photos and videos showing how her expensive booty is serviced.

The curvaceous socialite, who is 35years old, claims that her booty is serviced twice a month.

She goes for some booty scrubbing and oiling to make it appear attractive.

Zodwa Wabantu makes a living through her big booty and so, she has to take care of it.

See photos and videos of how the socialite’s expensive booty is serviced like a car.

The Kenya DAILY POST