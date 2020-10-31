Saturday, 31 October 2020- Inspekta Mwala actor and Radio Citizen Presenter Munai General, who is popularly known as Abdi, is appealing for help from Kenyans after he was involved in a tragic road accident.

The talented actor was involved in a deadly accident along Murang’a road in Nairobi County and rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for close to a month.

He is requesting Kenyans to help him offset a hospital bill of Ksh 2.5million.

“Munai General alias Abdi was involved in a road accident, his medical bills have exceeded his medical cover.

“We’re appealing to raise Ksh2.5 million to offset the excess on the medical cover.

“Feeling philanthropic? You can contribute whatever you can through his wife Anne Zephania,” read a poster on his social media pages.

Munai’s wife revealed that the actor is still admitted in hospital but he is in a stable condition.

She added that his medical cover only covers Ksh 1 Million and that’s why his family is begging for financial help from well-wishers to offset the remaining bill.

