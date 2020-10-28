Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – A Nairobi Court has sentenced James Mugo Ndichu alias Mugo wa Wairimu to 3 years in prison for operating unlicensed medical facilities.

In a ruling delivered by Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi on Wednesday, the court ordered Mugo to either serve three years or pay a fine of Sh 1.4 million for the crimes that he committed.

Mugo was charged with, among others, unlawfully operating an unregistered pharmacy, operating a medical lab without registration and license, operating a medical clinic without registration and license, and practicing as an unregistered and unlicensed person.

In count one, he was fined Sh.20,000 or serve 2-years imprisonment; in count two he was fined Sh.200,000 or serve a similar jail sentence; in count three he was fined Sh.50,000 or 9-month imprisonment in default.

In the fourth count, the ‘quack doctor’ was fined Ksh.500,000 or serve a 3-year sentence; in count five he was fined Ksh.150,00 or 6-month imprisonment while in count six he was fined Ksh.500,000 or a three-year sentence. The court directed that the sentences run concurrently.

The Kenyan DAILY POST