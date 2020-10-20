Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has revealed that the final Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report could be out in three days.

Addressing the press after a meeting held by pro-Handshake women team “Embrace” in Nairobi, Waiguru revealed that they expect the report to be released in a matter of days.

Waiguru pointed out that the Embrace team is committed to ensuring that the BBI team considers all its proposals.

Part of the issues the team wants to be integrated into the BBI report includes the adherence to the two-thirds gender-rule.

“We are hopeful that all our inputs in the BBI process will be taken into consideration with the experts and as they finalise their reports, we are expecting that the proposals we have made on the achievement of two-thirds gender principal will be in the BBI report,” she said.

Waiguru noted that they are optimistic that the team of experts will settle the contentious gender-rule principal that has threatened the existence of the current Parliament.

This comes just a day after a group of legislators supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga converged in Huruma, Nairobi, to beat the drums in preparation of the final report.

The legislators vowed support for the BBI report, saying that they will remain undeterred by criticism from their colleagues allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST