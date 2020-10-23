BirdLife International is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and experienced individual for the position of Executive Assistant to Regional Director & Admin Officer.
Location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.
The main responsibilities will be to:
- Ensure effective management of the Regional Director’s schedule and Office, including supporting the governance, communications and management of strategic alliances
- Provide administration support to the BirdLife Secretariat in Africa; and
- Support the administration components of the Strong High Sea project.
Main roles and activities:
- Manage appointments, emails and travel for Regional Director
- Serve as first responder for the Regional Director, act appropriately on his behalf by responding to requests and monitoring deadlines
- Maintain the Partnership contact data and internal distribution lists
- Prepare briefing papers, reports, advocacy materials and presentations, and take minutes at Partnership and Board meetings
- Support the recruitment of new BirdLife Partner
- Ensure effective and efficient management use and maintenance of office facilities and equipment across the BirdLife Africa Offices
- Support in the management and selection of vendors, purchase of equipment, services, and manage. contracts and database of service providers
- Support the effective management of the legal and risk function, ensuring offices and staff are compliant with national laws and BirdLife procedures
- Manage and maintain the current filing and database system, and look for ways to improve current systems
- Support and track implementation of project activities
- Coordinate timely submission of project narrative and financial report
- Organise project events
Required skills, experience and qualifications:
- Relevant qualification in Business Administration, Secretarial & Administrative skills, including minute taking
- Diplomacy, good writing skills, good interpersonal communications, monitoring and evaluation
- Proven track record in a senior secretarial or business support role
- Experience of project planning and coordination
- Proactive and pre-emptive approach
- Organised, with the ability to keep track of a wide variety of tasks
- Ability to work under pressure, with minimum supervision
- Excellent communication skills, ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both verbal and written
- Tact and diplomacy, and the ability to influence
- Ability to maintain a high level of integrity and discretion in handling confidential information
- People oriented and able to interact with a wide diversity of people
- Flexibility when working with other colleagues
CLICK HERE to see the full job description.
Salary & benefits:
Commensurate with experience and qualifications and in accordance with BirdLife International, Africa Division terms and conditions.
- Gross monthly salary: Kshs. 170,000 – 200,000
- Length/duration of this position: 2 years
- Working hours: Full time 40 hours per week
- Date when the job expected to start: 01 December 2020
Application:
Applications, including a covering letter summarising the applicant’s suitability for the position, a detailed CV and names and contact addresses of three referees known to the applicant in a professional capacity, should be sent via email before the deadline to: recruitment-africa@birdlife.org
Interviews: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Application deadline: 30 October 2020