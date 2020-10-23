BirdLife International is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and experienced individual for the position of Executive Assistant to Regional Director & Admin Officer.

Location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The main responsibilities will be to:

  • Ensure effective management of the Regional Director’s schedule and Office, including supporting the governance, communications and management of strategic alliances
  • Provide administration support to the BirdLife Secretariat in Africa; and
  • Support the administration components of the Strong High Sea project.

Main roles and activities:

  • Manage appointments, emails and travel for Regional Director
  • Serve as first responder for the Regional Director, act appropriately on his behalf by responding to requests and monitoring deadlines
  • Maintain the Partnership contact data and internal distribution lists
  • Prepare briefing papers, reports, advocacy materials and presentations, and take minutes at Partnership and Board meetings
  • Support the recruitment of new BirdLife Partner
  • Ensure effective and efficient management use and maintenance of office facilities and equipment across the BirdLife Africa Offices
  • Support in the management and selection of vendors, purchase of equipment, services, and manage. contracts and database of service providers
  • Support the effective management of the legal and risk function, ensuring offices and staff are compliant with national laws and BirdLife procedures
  • Manage and maintain the current filing and database system, and look for ways to improve current systems
  • Support and track implementation of project activities
  • Coordinate timely submission of project narrative and financial report
  • Organise project events

Required skills, experience and qualifications:

  • Relevant qualification in Business Administration, Secretarial & Administrative skills, including minute taking
  • Diplomacy, good writing skills, good interpersonal communications, monitoring and evaluation
  • Proven track record in a senior secretarial or business support role
  • Experience of project planning and coordination
  • Proactive and pre-emptive approach
  • Organised, with the ability to keep track of a wide variety of tasks
  • Ability to work under pressure, with minimum supervision
  • Excellent communication skills, ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both verbal and written
  • Tact and diplomacy, and the ability to influence
  • Ability to maintain a high level of integrity and discretion in handling confidential information
  • People oriented and able to interact with a wide diversity of people
  • Flexibility when working with other colleagues

CLICK HERE to see the full job description.

Salary & benefits:

Commensurate with experience and qualifications and in accordance with BirdLife International, Africa Division terms and conditions.

  • Gross monthly salary: Kshs. 170,000 – 200,000
  • Length/duration of this position: 2 years
  • Working hours: Full time 40 hours per week
  • Date when the job expected to start: 01 December 2020

Application:

Applications, including a covering letter summarising the applicant’s suitability for the position, a detailed CV and names and contact addresses of three referees known to the applicant in a professional capacity, should be sent via email before the deadline to: recruitment-africa@birdlife.org

Interviews: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application deadline: 30 October 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply