BirdLife International is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and experienced individual for the position of Executive Assistant to Regional Director & Admin Officer.

Location: The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

The main responsibilities will be to:

Ensure effective management of the Regional Director’s schedule and Office, including supporting the governance, communications and management of strategic alliances

Provide administration support to the BirdLife Secretariat in Africa; and

Support the administration components of the Strong High Sea project.

Main roles and activities:

Manage appointments, emails and travel for Regional Director

Serve as first responder for the Regional Director, act appropriately on his behalf by responding to requests and monitoring deadlines

Maintain the Partnership contact data and internal distribution lists

Prepare briefing papers, reports, advocacy materials and presentations, and take minutes at Partnership and Board meetings

Support the recruitment of new BirdLife Partner

Ensure effective and efficient management use and maintenance of office facilities and equipment across the BirdLife Africa Offices

Support in the management and selection of vendors, purchase of equipment, services, and manage. contracts and database of service providers

Support the effective management of the legal and risk function, ensuring offices and staff are compliant with national laws and BirdLife procedures

Manage and maintain the current filing and database system, and look for ways to improve current systems

Support and track implementation of project activities

Coordinate timely submission of project narrative and financial report

Organise project events

Required skills, experience and qualifications:

Relevant qualification in Business Administration, Secretarial & Administrative skills, including minute taking

Diplomacy, good writing skills, good interpersonal communications, monitoring and evaluation

Proven track record in a senior secretarial or business support role

Experience of project planning and coordination

Proactive and pre-emptive approach

Organised, with the ability to keep track of a wide variety of tasks

Ability to work under pressure, with minimum supervision

Excellent communication skills, ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both verbal and written

Tact and diplomacy, and the ability to influence

Ability to maintain a high level of integrity and discretion in handling confidential information

People oriented and able to interact with a wide diversity of people

Flexibility when working with other colleagues

CLICK HERE to see the full job description.

Salary & benefits:

Commensurate with experience and qualifications and in accordance with BirdLife International, Africa Division terms and conditions.

Gross monthly salary: Kshs. 170,000 – 200,000

Length/duration of this position: 2 years

Working hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Date when the job expected to start: 01 December 2020

Application:

Applications, including a covering letter summarising the applicant’s suitability for the position, a detailed CV and names and contact addresses of three referees known to the applicant in a professional capacity, should be sent via email before the deadline to: recruitment-africa@birdlife.org

Interviews: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Application deadline: 30 October 2020