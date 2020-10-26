Closing date: November 8, 2020

ORGANIZATIONAL CONTEXT

Adeso is an expanding and vibrant African based international development and humanitarian organization. We work with communities to create environments in which Africans can thrive. Our belief that economic, social and environmental security is the bedrock of a healthy community drives the nature and intent of our programming.

Adeso is an exciting and dynamic organization experiencing managed rapid growth. It offers sound employment conditions with opportunities for personal growth and development.

POSITION SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Executive Director, the core function of this position is the coordination of activities (operations and planning) and ensuring timely flow of information to and from the executive office. The successful candidate will have a proven ability to independently manage multiple tasks and projects with competing priorities and deadlines, screen and prioritize communications and opportunities from external and internal sources, and organize and maintain administrative processes essential to this position. This is a high demand position requiring someone who can be available at the request of the Executive Director and her schedule.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Serve as the ED’s administrative liaison to Adeso’s Senior Management Team and Heads of Department.

Passion for helping others and managing an extremely active and dynamic calendar of appointments; completing expense reports, composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; compiling documents for travel related meetings; coordinating activities, such as conferences, field visits, internally and externally organized workshops; and other tasks that facilitate the ED’s ability to effectively lead the organization.

Adaptable to the changing requirements and the influx of various requests from Executive Team members and external organizations

Keen attention to detail, ability to exercise initiative, and work independently

Work closely and effectively with the ED to keep her well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately and keeping the ED apprised and updated.

Prioritizes conflicting needs; handles matters expeditiously, proactively, and follows through on projects to successful completion, often with deadline pressures.

When the ED chairs meetings: Prepare an agenda in advance; assist with and provide research/background information, content development, and creation of presentations, coordinate meetings and take meeting notes.

Manage the daily schedule of the ED, ensuring that she knows her schedule 24 hours in advance and keeping appointments and meetings on time or changing schedules when necessary.

On own initiatives process/compose correspondence/reports for ED’s and/or executive teams replies.

Manage external contacts for ED, proactively understanding who they are, which priority contacts are and keeping track of periodic communication needed for priority contacts.

Anticipate the ED’s needs and proactively bring together appropriate people and resources to support the executive in addressing issues.

Plan and coordinate all aspects of quarterly board meetings, including tracking, monitoring and following the progress of action items, drafting the agenda, setting the timetable and following up on board material preparation and producing accurate Board minutes at each meeting when in attendance.

Manage effective contacts and relationships with Board Members, including arranging board member travel arrangements, expense reimbursements, and board meeting logistics, and acting as a first point of contact for Board Member queries.

Perform liaison services on behalf of Adeso to donors, Government Officials, other relevant partners Review correspondence (mail and email) addressed to the ED and take the appropriate follow-up actions as required.

Must abide by the policies and procedures of the organization.

Adhere to the organization’s compliance system and understand organizational policies and procedures necessary to ensure appropriate decision-making protocols are followed.

Handle confidential information in a professional and discreet manner.

Act as the ED’s representative and ambassador to external contacts as directed.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Development Studies or related qualification with a Diploma in Legal studies or a related field.

• Minimum 5 years or equivalent work-related experience supporting senior level Executives; experience working with Boards of Directors desirable.

• Demonstrated ability to handle confidential information appropriately.

• Highly proficient in Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

• Extensive experience in preparation of board and donor presentations.

• Excellent writing, proofreading and verbal communication skills.

• Ability to stay focused, efficient, and effective in managing multiple priorities.

• Professional demeanor and ability handle sensitive situations in a calm and professional manner.

• Strong interpersonal skills and good judgment.

• Proven ability to work independently to achieve accomplishments.

• Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of employees and outside contacts.

• Experience working in an International arena a plus.

• Proven ability to effectively collaborate with internal team, cross-functional team, and external parties in a rapidly growing environment

• Ability to provide after hour and flexible support a must.

• Ability to travel 5%.

How to Apply

This is a challenging opportunity for a dedicated and highly motivated professional. If you would like to join this dynamic team, please submit your application to jobs@adesoafrica.org, quoting the position in the email subject matter, by 8th November 2020. Kindly note that applications screening and interviews will be on a rolling basis.

Each application should be addressed to the HR department and include the following:

• An updated CV; and

• An application letter which should include remuneration requirements and contact information for three work-related referees.

Applications not including all of the above information will not be reviewed. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.