Monday, October 19, 2020 – Former ODM County branch chair Samuel Omwando is in police custody over an alleged plot to disrupt the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii on Tuesday.

Police also arrested Bobaracho ward MCA Ibrahim Ongubo and four other suspects said to be bloggers over the same.

The MCA was at the Agriculture Training Centre for a Kisii leaders consultative meeting when he was arrested.

The suspects were taken to Kisii Central Police Station awaiting arraignment.

Reports indicate that police will charge them with incitement to violence.

Family members braved the heavy downpour outside the police station calling for the release of their kin.

They accused the police of trying to muzzle them.

According to one Meshack Oyondi, the charges are being fabricated because most of those arrested belong to the Tangatanga movement.

He rubbished claims that members of the Tangatanga wing were planning to disrupt a state function.

