Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha’s indecisiveness on the schools reopening has the Judiciary worried.

High Court Judge, Justice John Makau, faulted Education CS for flip-flopping on reopening dates.

He stated that he will decide whether or not schools reopen on Thursday, now that the man entrusted with the responsibility has failed to do his work.

According to the judge, Magoha’s reasons to delay the reopening of schools were not sufficient as he kept shifting his stand on the issue.

Magoha was sued by a parent, Joseph Enock Aura, who demanded schools to reopen arguing that indefinite closure of schools was affecting students.

On October 7, Makau ordered Magoha to convene a meeting with education stakeholders including the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) ahead of reopening of schools for Grade Four, Class 8 and Form 4 students on Monday, October 12.

The meeting was to be used to make decisions on conditions for the reopening of schools.

However, Magoha reiterated that all other students will stay at home after Covid-19 cases spiked.

