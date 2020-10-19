Monday, October 19, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has continued his onslaught against the infamous ‘deep state’ saying even if they make ODM party leader, Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga, the chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC), he will still defeat them during the 2022 presidential duel.

The DP, who was speaking during a roadside rally in Embu Town on Sunday, said the outcome of the 2022 polls would be decided by Kenyans and not the deep state or the electoral body.

“Anyone can assume the leadership of the Commission. We are ready and have confidence in our independent institutions,” Ruto said.

“We don’t have a problem even if they pick Oburu Odinga as an IEBC chair. I am confident because it’s only Kenyans who will decide who will become President,” Ruto added.

The second in command also asked his political competitors during the 2022 presidential election to accept election results without creating mayhem.

“I am only asking them to assure us that they will accept the results without any chaos,” he said.

