Closing date: October 25, 2020

Project: WUSC’s Volunteer Cooperation Program – IGNI+E

Dates: October 26 – November 27, 2020 (approximate)

Level of effort: Approx. 25 working days

Location: Kenya

Reports to: Lead Enumerator; Baseline Study Coordinator

**Introduction**

World University Service of Canada (WUSC) is a Canadian non-profit organization with a mission to enhance education, economic opportunities, and empowerment for youth. We work with a diverse network of students, volunteers, institutions, governments, and businesses. Together, we foster youth-centered solutions to overcome inequality and exclusion.

WUSC’s Volunteer Cooperation Program called IGNI+E (Innovative Global Networks for Inclusion + Equality, pronounced IGNITE), is a 7-year initiative (2020-2027) funded by Global Affairs Canada, that will strengthen the performance of 70+ partner organizations to advance gender equality and economic empowerment for 1.2 million poor and marginalized youth, in particular young women (70% women). The IGNI+E Project will harness the knowledge, capacity, and expertise of skilled Canadians through 1200 volunteer assignments to assist partners to improve their performance, advocate for gender equality, and implement more sustainable, innovative and inclusive initiatives and services for poor and marginalized youth, particularly young women.

WUSC is seeking two (2) or three (3) qualified enumerators to assist in the facilitation of the Baseline Study for the IGNI+E project in each project country (Ghana, Malawi, Uganda, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Vietnam).

Background of the Project

Young people are more likely to be unemployed than adults, with the global youth unemployment rate 3X higher than the adult rate of 4.3% (ILO, 2018). Across most labour market indicators, wide disparities exist between young women and men, underpinning and giving rise to wider gaps during the transition to adulthood. For example, the global labour force participation rate for young men stands at 53.9% compared to 37.3% for young women (ILO 2016). There is a growing body of evidence that specialized employment and entrepreneurship programs do work, especially when they target marginalized youth, and when they combine training with other forms of support. Given this background, IGNI+E aims to respond to these challenges by supporting 70+ partners across six countries to improve their performance in delivering inclusive and innovative programming that advances gender equality.

Through the improved performance of service delivery organizations, employers, government bodies, training institutions, advocacy groups, and a higher-performing and more inclusive ecosystem of stakeholders, IGNI+E will contribute to the improvement of the socio-economic well-being of poor and marginalized youth, particularly young women, by supporting partners to generate inclusive and sustainable employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Purpose of the Baseline Study

The process of developing the Baseline Study is part of the Project Implementation Plan (PIP), which provides an early opportunity for project partners to collaborate and begin putting in place results-based monitoring, evaluation, research and learning (MERL) plan for the project.

Specific baseline values must be provided for all relevant indicators in the PMF as early as possible in the project’s lifecycle. Baseline data will then be used to inform the establishment of realistic and achievable targets, and provide a point of reference against which progress on or towards the achievement of outcomes can be monitored and evaluated.

The main research questions to be answered by the Baseline Study are:

What is the state of poor and marginalized youth’s social and economic well-being in the six countries at the start of the project (particularly young women)?

What are the project partners’ capacities to deliver inclusive, gender-responsive, innovative and environmentally sustainable programming to vulnerable youth, in response to their needs, at the start of the project?

What is the state of the enabling environment for sustainable economic opportunities for youth (particularly young women) in the six project countries?

What is the current level of Canadians’ engagement in Canada’s sustainable development efforts?

Key Activities and Deliverables

The overall methodology and approach for the baseline studies will be established and detailed by the Lead Consultant (based internationally), who will work with a Lead Enumerator and 2-3 Enumerators in each country to adapt data collection tools, execute data collection, clean and analyze data, report on results and validate results with local partners.

It is anticipated that the following data collection methods will be utilized to establish the project baselines:

Literature search and document review

Key informant interviews (primary data)

Facilitated small group or focus group discussions (primary data)

Household survey (primary data)

The key activities and deliverables expected from the Enumerators for this assignment are as follows:

Pre-Enumeration Phase

Attend enumerator’s training, including project and partner orientation/introductions

Receive enumeration materials and equipment from the Lead Enumerator (in-country) and Lead Consultant (international)

Participate in the development of an enumeration schedule

Enumeration Phase

Implement household sample criteria and locate sample selection

Obtain local permissions from local/community leaders

Conduct interviews, focus group discussions and surveys as per approved schedule

Record responses as guided by the Lead Enumerator and Consultant

Comply with research and quality requirements as provided by the Lead Enumerator

Post-Enumeration Phase

Clean and process data according to guidelines provided by Lead Enumerator and Lead Consultant

Participate in data analysis and produce reports as guided by the Lead Enumerator and Consultant

Ensure that all data collection results and equipment are accounted for

Turn over all literature and materials used to the Lead Consultant

Participate in and summarize results of the validation workshop with partners and Lead Consultant

Qualifications of Enumerators

Minimum of 2 years of experience in administering surveys, collecting data, and producing quality reports, preferably for international non-profit organizations

Highly organized individual, capable of handling multiple priorities, meeting deadlines and managing time effectively

Demonstrated experience in data collection and analysis for baseline or end-line studies including proven experience in sampling and mixed methods approaches

Demonstrated experience in quantitative and qualitative data analysis

Experience in utilizing technology tools and software such as ODK is strongly preferred

Outstanding communications, writing, and research skills

Fluency in English is mandatory and other languages of project country is required

Ability to produce high-quality work under tight timeframes

How To Apply

Qualified and interested parties are asked to submit their cover letter and CV through the following link: https://forms.gle/kopPKekAyA1rPrBZ8

Closing date for submission of the application package is the end of business day on 25th October, 2020.