Saturday, 03 October 2020 – Controversial Eldoret tycoon, Mzee Kibor, has revealed that he has not written a will, despite having massive wealth estimated to be more than Ksh 6 Billion.

While speaking in a recent interview, Kibor, who is one of the most prominent businessmen in Rift Valley, noted that wills are not respected.

According to the businessman, even if he writes a will, his family will not respect it when he dies.

The no-nonsense businessman said that he will share his wealth before he dies.

“I had thought of writing a will but after I die no one would respect it and I would be nowhere to supervise. I better finish everything so when God takes me, I will have no case with anyone” Kibor said.

Mzee Kibor disclosed that he has started sharing his wealth with some of his family members, including his young children.

Kibor, who is 86 years old, further revealed that he has reconciled with his sons despite an ugly court case.

He confirmed they will inherit his wealth.

Kibor had taken his sons to court after they grabbed more than 700 acres of his vast land.

He won the case last year and got back his land after years of legal tussle.

However, when sharing his wealth with his children, he will consider how they have treated him as a father.

According to Kibor, some will get as little as 2 acres while others will get as many as 200 acres.

“Those who have mistreated and disrespected me will get less while those who recognize me as their father and owner of the property have to get more. Some will get as little as two acres while others will get as many as 200 acres” he said.

Kibor’s wealth is estimated to be more than Sh 6 billion.

He has vast farms in Rift Valley and prime properties in Eldoret, Kapsabet, and Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST