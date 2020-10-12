Monday, October 12, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has issued a stern warning to headteachers and headmasters who will expel students because of lack of school fees.

Speaking on Monday while coordinating the opening of schools in Nairobi County at Olympic Primary School, Magoha stated that no child should be sent home over school fees, whether it is a private or public school.

“For boarding schools, may I plead with principals to ensure that no child is sent home on account of school fees,” Magoha said.

“The schools I have been to this morning have made me happy.

“Although physical distancing shall remain a challenge to us, it should not be a bottleneck to the resolve of reopening schools,” Magoha added.

The progressive reopening of primary and secondary schools began on Monday, with Grade 4 (Competency-Based Curriculum), Class 8, and Form 4 learners.

The rest of the classes are expected to resume in the coming two weeks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST