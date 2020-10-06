Tuesday, October 6, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has announced the reopening of schools from October 12th, 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, Magoha said students in grade 4, Standard 8, and Form 4, should resume classes on Monday next week.

Magoha further said the schools will close on December 23, 2020, for a one week break.

This means that they will open schools on January 4, 2021, up to March 19, 2021.

Magoha said that KCPE will start on March 22, 2021, and end on March 24, 2021.

KCSE exams start on March 25, 2021, and end on April 16, 2021.

Marking of the KCSE exams will be for three weeks from April 19 to May 7, 2021.

The CS said all students must adhere to the mandatory use of facemasks and monitoring of body temperatures.

“Where there is no running water, the school will use hand sanitiser,” the statement read.

“Although physical distancing remains a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck excuse to deny any child away from school,” he said.

Magoha said all teachers should continue offering psychological and spiritual support to the students.

