Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has said the Government will not close schools again even as the Covid -19 cases continue to surge exponentially.

Several schools across the country have reported cases of the virus among students and teachers, just a week after reopening.

Speaking on Friday at Malava Primary School in Kakamega County, while overseeing the distribution of desks, Magoha said since there are not many cases of Covid 19 cases reported, no schools will be closed.

“We have had a few cases in Mombasa County where three schools have been closed for two weeks. The issue at St Peters Boys Mumias where one student tested positive for Covid-19 has been sorted out. We have taken action and there is nothing to worry about,” Magoha said.

Learning in two secondary schools in Mombasa County has been suspended for two weeks after 15 teachers tested positive for the virus.

There are also reports that four teachers from Mama Ngina High School and 11 from Tononoka High School tested positive.

